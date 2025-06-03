7 Costco Items Shoppers Say to Get Your First Time There

You finally decided to get a Costco membership. Now the only question is, what should you buy on your first visit? Since the warehouse is so big and sells everything from meat and produce to diamond rings, your first shopping trip can feel overwhelming. In a new Reddit thread shared this week, members around the world sounded off on must-buys. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say to get your first visit there.

$1.50 Hot Dog and Drink Combo

No matter where in the world you live, your first time at Costco, you need to order the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo. “I tried the hotdog and drink for £1.50 and I couldn’t believe how cheap that was,” wrote u/xXJosef_StalinXx, the OP. “The hotdogs are the Kirkland beef hotdogs I belive,” added u/ProperComposer7949. “Hot dog for protein, cookie for carbs! Dirty bulk enabled! 💪💪” u/flibbidygibbit

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Dessert at the Costco food court should always be the cookies, shoppers say. “Did they have the chocolate chip cookies? Those are absolutely amazing!!!!” commented u/Tville-Kid. “DOUBLE CHONK CHOCOLATE COOKIE,” agreed u/rainyfort1. “Very chewy!!” said u/lifeuncommon. “Soft and chewy and warm and the chocolate is melty when you first get it and you take the first bite and go OH MY GAWD…”

desrcibed u/AZ_Corwyn. “Definitely share the cookie!” suggested u/what_the_fudge_92. “I made the mistake of eating a whole cookie (not in 1 sitting but throughout the day), and my stomach was not happy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Food Court Pizza and Local Menu Items

Other items that are must-orders at the food court include pizza and chicken bakes in the US and baked potatoes and fish sandwiches abroad. “In my local one you can have cheese or pepperoni pizza by the slice or as a whole pizza,” says u/ProperComposer7949. In the UK you can also get the pizza bake, chicken salad, and the sundae, all similar to the US version, says u/xXJosef_StalinXx. “When I went to the one in Reading there was also a giant jacket potato,” said u/bodegas. “That double chicken fillet sandwich is somehow startlingly huge to me,” said u/Inevitably-Pasta.

Samples

Don’t forget to eat your way through the aisles of the store for free, taking advantage of free samples. “The samples are the icing,” said u/xXJosef_StalinXx. “Because I know I will never be able to resist them if I tried them, I have never bought one. Now, if they start giving out samples of them too I will be in trouble…” added u/caf61.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco is legendary for its $5 rotisserie chickens. Not only are Costco birds juicy and tasty, but they are bigger than most rotisserie chickens at your local grocery store and are such a good deal, the warehouse loses money on them. “Do they sell £5.00 rotisserie chickens in the UK?” asked u/DontAbideMendacity. The answer is yes. However, the price has been adjusted to £3.99.

Random Stuff

For better or worse, lots of Costco members maintain that you will end up walking out of the store with so many items that aren’t on your list. “I find myself buying things I never knew I needed in my life,” says u/AZMotorsports. “Go in for $1.5 hotdog. Spend $500 on stuff you don’t need as is tradition,” jokes u/Fineous40.

14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members

Frozen Favorites

The freezer aisle is not to be missed at Costco. “Just wait til you get your first chest freezer just for Costco goods,” writes u/sud0code.”Trident beer battered cod and Kirkland fries. Place both in the air fryer at 390 for 14 minutes. It’s my work from home lunch,” adds u/flibbidygibbit. “You should try the Trident Ultimate Fish Sticks, air fried, then slapped onto a tortilla with some shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, and spicy mayo,” added u/UninformedPleb. Other must-buy items in the freezer section include Asian dumplings, Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks, and Kirkland Signature lasagna.