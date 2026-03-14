7 Items Shoppers Refuse to Buy at Costco

Costco members share which warehouse products are not worth the money.

Costco shoppers are very vocal about their favorite—and not so favorite—items offered from the warehouse chain. While many products (especially from the Kirkland Signature label) are raved about by members, others are considered so disappointing shoppers say they would never buy them again. From TK to Tk, these items are not worth the money, shoppers say. Here are seven items customers complain about on social media and in reviews.

Packaged Baked Goods

Some Costco members are not impressed with the bakery packaged brands. “I’ve learned to stay away from the packaged baked goods (not the stuff from their actual bakery), like the crepes that are individually wrapped in plastic. There’s a staleness and weird flavor to most of them,” one shopper said. “Those crepes are awful, and yeah the taste is stale,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Pate Cat Food

One shopper said the Kirkland Signature Pate Cat Food was inedible even for hungry cats. “The Kirkland canned cat food is pretty bad… I gave most of the pack to the neighborhood lady who feeds stray cats. The strays wouldn’t eat it, either,” one shared. “My cat will eat just about anything but he does not like the Kirkland pate,” another confirmed.

Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese

Some Costco members are not fans of the deli Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese, saying the quality is poor. “This used to be amazing but not anymore,” one said. “Have you ever washed a plate that had their Mac n cheese on it? The cheese is some kind of plastic fake abomination,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta should be skipped, some members say. “Just had the Alfredo with chicken the other day. This is the one that is prepared in store and sold in the cooler alongside the pre-made stuffed peppers, Mac and cheese, etc. It used to be good. This time it tasted awful. Won’t buy again,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

Some shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is underwhelming. “I know this will be an unpopular opinion, but I thought the pumpkin pie was horrible,” one Redditor said. “The price and the size were great. The taste was awful. The pie was underbaked, mushy, and soggy. The filling had no spices and was tasteless.”

Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie

Many shoppers say the Kirkland Signature Chicken Pot Pie is far too salty (this seems to be a consistency issue). “I tried the chicken pot pie. Virtually inedible due to being so salty. My lips were tingling. Ate a small bit then threw the rest away,” one member said.

Gordon Ramsey Beef Wellington Bites

Gordon Ramsey Beef Wellington Bites are not a hit with some Costco shoppers. “Gordon Ramsey beef Wellington bites. Incredibly salty and they just turn into a puddle no matter how well you follow the cooking directions,” one shopper said. “I LOVE Gordon Ramsey for TV entertainment but he can stop with the frozen foods it’s not working lol.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e