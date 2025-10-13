7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are “Must Buys” This Month

Costco is constantly updating its inventory which is both good and bad—there’s always something new to discover online and in stores, but on the other hand the chain seems to delight in randomly removing fan-favorite items. Luckily there are constantly must-have items hitting shelves year-round, and this month is no exception. From TK TKTK , shoppers are raving about these products. Here are seven Costco items shoppers say you cannot miss in October.

Gourmia Ice Cream Maker

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker ($199.99). “I was pleasantly surprised at how easy this machine was to use right out of the box. The Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Maker has a sleek design that doesn’t take up too much counter space, but still feels sturdy and well-built. I really liked the built-in cone holder and sprinkle dispenser—it gave the whole experience a fun “ice cream shop” feel, especially when serving for kids and guests,” one shopper said.

Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters

The Alaska Dungeness Crab Clusters (on sale for $209.99 for 10 lbs) are spectacular, shoppers say. “Very sweet full of flavor Dungeness Crab. Best I have had ever in 65 years, just bought another 10 lbs in two weeks,” one customer raved.

Kirkland Signature Super B-Complex with Electrolytes

The Kirkland Signature Super B-Complex with Electrolytes ($18.49) is a must-have supplement, members say. “Has everything that you need in a vitamin B,” one shopper said. Others say they are difficult to dissolve but the price is still amazing.

Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips

The Siete Grain Free Tortilla Chips ($13.61) are delicious, shoppers say. “Siete tortilla chips are much better than Kirkland tortilla chips. I find the Kirkland tortilla chips a little ‘bready’ or something so I was happy to see these and they are much better, more like the ones in Mexican restaurants,” one member shared. “I’ve had their cookies, lime chips and nacho chips and I love them all. They have a flavor that’s distinct than regular potato chips cause they use cleaner ingredients,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

The Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes meal is well worth it, shoppers say. “I’ve hesitated previously to purchase any of the premade meals, but have been dying to try the meatloaf. As a first time Costco premade meal consumer, I am officially a convert,” one fan said.

Shamrock Farms Protein Shake

Costco shoppers love the Shamrock Farms Rockin’ Protein Builder Shake (30g Protein, Chocolate) which is on sale right now in some locations. . “Personally, they’re my fave of everything I’ve ever tried. No weird aftertaste, no weird consistency. It tastes exactly like chocolate milk,” one Redditor said6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Danish

The Kirkland Signature Danish is dangerous to have around, customers say. “Bought the 2 pack Danish in the morning and now there’s only less than half left. My first time with the devil. God help me,” one member joked. “I get two different kinds, cut each of them in half and then freeze two different halves together. A half a danish is perfect size with coffee and I get two different ones on two different days,” another commented.