11 Best Costco Member-Only Savings Deals That Start Today

Costco is famous for offering year-round deals on everything from rotisserie chicken to toilet paper. However, they also run great sales, slashing prices on unbeatable offers. Today (March 5), a new batch of in-warehouse and online member-only savings start, which you can take advantage of until the end of March. We scoured the offers so you can shop the 10 best Coscto member-only savings deals that start today before anyone else.

Dixie Ultra 8 1/2" Paper Plates

If you plan on hosting a party soon, now is the time to stock up on paper plates. Get 240 Dixie Ultra 8 1/2" Paper Plates for $4 off. While prices may vary, they are $17.99 after the discount online.

Premier Protein 30g Protein Shake

Getting enough protein daily is essential, especially for losing weight. Costco is a popular place to stock up on premade shakes, and Premier Protein is a great option. Right now, all flavors of the 18-pack of Premier Protein 30g Protein Shakes are $6 off. While the price may be less in your warehouse, online, they are $30.99 with the discount or $1.72 per shake.

Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup® Pods

K-Cups are convenient but more expensive than making coffee with beans. Kirkland Signature Organic K-Cup® Pods are a best-seller at the club, as the variety pack of 120 Pacific Bold, Breakfast Blend, and Summit Roast K-Cups offers a lot of bang for the buck. Currently, get the box for $6 off.

Ensure Nutrition Shakes

Ensure Nutrition Shakes are another popular bulk item at Costco. The vanilla and milk chocolate flavors are $34.99 after a $10 discount. The box contains 30 of the 8-ounce shakes.

Teton Waters Ranch Sausages

High-quality meats can get expensive. Costco carries various healthier options, including Teton Waters Ranch Sausages. A 12-pack of 100% grass-fed, grass-finished, Whole30-approved sausages is $4 off, slashing the $17.99 price down to $13.99.

13 Costco Groceries Getting More Expensive as New Tariffs Start

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Hydration is essential, but sometimes, drinking water alone isn't enough. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is one of the most popular electrolyte powders on the market. Right now the Strawberry/Golden Cherry, Variety pack, 30 ct and Sugar-Free Variety pack, 26 ct, AND/OR Firecracker, 30 ct are $20.99 after $8 off.

Frito-Lay Classic Mix

There's nothing like classic Frito-Lay chips! Right now, a box of 30 bags of the company's most popular chip brands, including Cheetos, Fritos, Lays, and Doritos, is $5 off.

Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Costco is known for carrying some of the best frozen pizzas. As for cauliflower crust, Milton's Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza is one of the most-liked of all. Get the 2-pack for $3.40 off this month.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Chobani Greek yogurt is a favorite for all ages. The 20-count Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt variety pack is now $5 off, making an already good deal even better.

Kevin's Natural Foods Paleo Korean BBQ-Style Beef

Kevin's Natural Foods' delicious, easy-to-make meals are popular with healthy eaters, especially those on Paleo-style diets – however, they aren't cheap. The Paleo Korean BBQ-Style Beef is already less expensive at Costco than anywhere else, but now is an additional $4.80 off.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Tide and all Detergent

Costco is also famous for great deals on larger sizes of detergent. Right now, take $4 off Tide + OXI Advanced Power HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 138 fluid ounces, and $5 off all Free & Clear Plus HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 237 fluid ounces.