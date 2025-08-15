7 Costco Items Shoppers Say Would Make Anyone Join

If you’re a Costco member, chances are you have one specific item that makes the cost of membership worth it to you. Whether it’s down to great value for money, or exceptional quality that can’t be found elsewhere for both the Kirkland Signature and big-name brands, shoppers swear by certain products they say would make a newbie sign up right away. So which items are so good they would convert a non-member? Here are seven Costco items shoppers say would convince anyone to join.

Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese

Costco’s cheese aisle has some absolute gems, both domestic and imported. “Costco could sell nothing else, and just be a club with a $150 membership fee and inside is just a barrel of Parmigiano Reggiano wedges, and I’d still be a loyal member for life,” one member raved. “Large blocks of Parmigiano Reggiano, less than half of what you’d pay elsewhere,” another Redditor said. “Not to mention the Boursin spread. One thing of it is $9.49 at my grocery store. I can get a 3 pack at Costco for $9.99 full price, or $6.99 on sale. It’s crazy cheap,” a third added.

Kirkland Signature Aller-Fex

Kirkland Signature Aller-Fex is raved about by Costco shoppers. “Aller-Fex pays for my membership and then some. 365 days of that is like $60. Would be $200-300ish in stores,” one Redditor said. “Yep. The savings in this alone pay for my membership,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Costco shoppers rave about the value and quality of the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. “I am addicted to them! I make a ton in the air fryer then chop them even smaller and add to my Caesar Salad,” one member said.

Gluten Free Goodies

Costco has a healthy selection of gluten-free products, like the Simple Mills Almond Flour Sea Salt Crackers (so good). “I’m gluten free and I have a list but number 1 would be the price of the almond crackers – my whole family loves them too,” one shopper said. “My son and husband are gluten free and Costco has so many great products. We love the Brazi bites!” another agreed.

Baby Formula

Baby formula is much more affordable at Costco, members say. “Baby formula, if they’ve got a formula fed baby. Kirkland ProCare is far and away the best bang for your buck in the US for a standard formula. Also the best value on the Similac and Enfamil they carry, especially if on sale,” one shopper said. Costco also now carries the Bobbi Organic Infant Formula.

Contact Lenses

Costco shoppers can’t believe the savings they get on glasses and contact lenses. “Contact lenses. Acuvue are about $400/year everywhere else, Costco was $230 last week,” one member shared. “Costco before insurance is $280. I’ve submitted my out of network claim to my Vision insurance provider so I’m hoping to get a further $100 off a price that’s already $60 more affordable,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Travel

Costco members get access to some truly impressive travel deals. “Not an item per se, Costco travel is amazing, specifically the travel packages. They include flights, transportation to/from the airport to the resort. I love it,” one shopper said. “And rental car deals!” another added.