Costco shoppers swear by many of the store’s products in terms of quality, taste, and value. However, some favorites have declined in recent years. While the rotisserie chicken and milk are still crowd-pleasers, other items aren’t striking the same approval ratings. From paper products to meats and eggs, here are 7 Costco items that have “gone downhill” according to the shoppers who buy them.

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice

Kirkland Signature Orange Juice has always been a sensational deal. But according to shoppers, it isn’t as tasty as it used to be. “I have been buying Kirkland OJ for many years, there is normally some small variation since the product uses only orange juice, but now it has an additional strange taste, a sort of liquorice flavor that is very strong,” one Redditor says. “The flavor is VERY different now…it tastes like Tropicana calcium fortified oj. I was always impressed with the fresh squeezed taste, high quality flavor of Kirkland oj, but now it’s BAD.”

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Boneless, skinless breasts used to be a must-buy at Costco due to their unparalleled value. However, one lengthy Reddit feed warns against buying “funky chicken” at Costco and lots of shoppers shared the same sentiment. “Costco chicken quality is really bad, and my local Hmart sells chicken breast that have been air cooled instead of water,” one top commenter says. “Yea, it’s Spaghetti Meat myopathy. There are no health issues with consumption but apparently it has issues holding water so marinades may not be effective in penetration. It’s not hormones but selective breeding for a chicken that grows incredibly fast and large,” another added. “I just returned some for the same problem and the lady said ‘I’ve had so many people return this! Costco looked into it and said the chicken is totally fine though!'” one confirmed.

Kirkland Laundry Pods

According to shoppers, Kirkland laundry pods don’t work the same way as name-brand pods or even the way they used to. “They don’t dissolve well at all and keep staining my clothes blue!” one says. “I don’t like them either. Thankfully, I don’t have the blue problem but nothing ever felt clean, and always felt filmy. I was so disappointed!” a second person chimed in.

Kirkland Toilet Paper

Shoppers maintain that Kirkland toilet paper isn’t what it used to be. “Toilet paper quality has gone downhill. Now it’s thinner,” one shopper notes. Another claims that it also “gets dust everywhere. My bathroom is always covered in white dust and I hate it,” they write. “Never, ever been good. The paper towels are bussin though,” a third adds.

Kirkland Chicken Salad

Kirkland Chicken Salad was once popular, but several Redditors suggest it doesn’t taste the same. “Maybe I’m crazy but I remember it being addictive. Nowadays it tastes like somebody walked by and knocked a salt shaker into it. No flavor except straight salt,” one shopper commented. “Yes it changed and now it seems like they just add a cup of oil to the recipe. Used to love it, no more,” agrees another. A third, who was previously a fan, maintains that the “last few times was inedible.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Diapers

Since Kirkland Signature switched from the Huggies manufacturer to the Cuties manufacturer, members say the diapers aren’t the same. “Around a year ago the Kirkland diapers changed. They don’t re-seal as well as the old ones. I don’t need to remove and then re-seal them often though,” one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Eggs

Some Redditors complain that Kirkland eggs have gone down in quality. “I am a former employee, and have been a member for 25 years and the quality of many things have gone down, everything from a simple white tee shirt to their paper products and produce which is sometimes spoiled while it’s still on the shelves in the refrigerator area. Their chicken breasts and eggs also went down in quality,” one Redditor commented. “Agree on the eggs. I buy Eggland’s Best at the grocery store because they taste better. The Kirkland eggs taste flavorless,” another agreed.