11 Costco Items Shoppers Say They Always Stock Up on When They Go on Sale

These Costco favorites are the items shoppers say they always buy in bulk when prices drop.

Costco‘s prices are very competitive year-round (we never buy Kerrygold butter anywhere else) but when there are specific sales happening, it’s wise to stock up on certain items before the prices go back to normal. Shoppers who have favorite must-buy products at the warehouse chain never hesitate to buy as much as they can when their favorites go on sale, and some items are so popular members are limited as to how much they can buy. So which products are worth grabbing? Here are 11 items Costco shoppers absolutely have to stock up on when the prices drop.

Nurri 30g Protein Shake

Shoppers rave about the Nurri 30g Protein Shakes. “I get a couple cases of nurri when it’s $5 off,” one shopper said. “I look for nurri every time I shop. Either my store doesn’t have it or I am walking right past it,” another responded. “Will be $5 off starting Monday the 22nd until Jan 19th,” a third shared.

Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter

Some Costco shoppers love the Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter so much they make several trips to get around the customer limit. “I try to make at least two trips when Kerrygold is on sale. It’s a food group unto itself,” one shared. “If it follows last year’s sale, it might go on another unadvertised short sale right before Christmas again,” another said.

Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee

Don’t sleep on the Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee. “Don’t judge, but we like Folgers coffee. Crazy that Costco sales on Folgers just a couple years ago would be like 5.00 a tub. Now the sale price is 13.00 a tub. During both of the above sales I would grab 4 or 5 tubs,” one member shared. “Just bought 5 on the last sale. At $10 each I didn’t worry about stocking up when on sale,” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cheerios Cereal

Costco shoppers love the Cheerios Cereal which is actually on sale right now! “2 pack of Cheerios is $4.29 right now. 1 box of Cheerios in the grocery store is $4.79,” one shopper pointed out.

Charmin Toilet Paper

The Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is always worth stocking up on. “The things I stock up on I only buy WHEN there’s a sale, never outside of sales: Charmin toilet paper (1 pack for a family of 3 until the next sale – is that stocking up?), protein shakes or powder, detergent and Oxyclean (though Kirkland brand oxy is my new game), cosmetics (face cream, serums, body cream), vitamins/supplements,” one shopper said.

Premier Protein Shakes

The Premier Protein Shakes are a hit with customers. “My parents drink the Premier shakes and I will buy as many as I can and just keep them at my house. They will call and ‘order’ a case and I make the delivery. We trade for baked goods so it’s a win win,” one Costco member said.

Pet Snacks

Costco shoppers love the store’s dog treats. “I can’t not buy the bully sticks when they run them. Usually they do it around Xmas time so it’s even nicer,” one shopper said. “Nylabone Nubs for our dogs when they go on sale…usually spend $70 at one time on treats when they’re on sale LOL,” another commented.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

Several Costco shoppers say they always stock up on the Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce when there’s a special deal happening. “Rao’s sauce, which reminds me I need to go buy some!” one said. “I just got some Rao’s for 8 bucks, 3 bucks off. 2 x 28 oz jars,” another shared.

SPAM Canned Meat

SPAM Canned Meat is an excellent product to stock up on as it has such a long shelf life. “Spam, I’ll buy the maximum allowed daily during the couple of weeks a year it’s on sale,” one shopper said. “Spam, Raos, charmin ultra strong, trashbags, dish soap and paper plates. All things with long shelf life that save future us money,” another agreed.

Costco Wine

Costco shoppers will happily buy their favorite wines by the case load. “Wine. They have seasonal wines and I’ll pick up a case. Reminds me. I need to pick up another case,” one member shared.

Columbus Uncured Turkey Bacon

The Columbus Uncured Turkey Bacon is a fan-favorite item. “Turkey bacon. It doesn’t go on sale often, but I love it and always stock up when it does. It freezes well, and you can just tear off a section from the package (it’s an accordion of portions, maybe 8-10 slices each?), so it lasts a long time,” one shopper said.