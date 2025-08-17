7 “Bad” Costco Items Shoppers Wish the Store Would Fix

Even hardcore Costco members admit there are plenty of areas where the warehouse chain could make changes for the better. These aren’t necessarily huge issues, but annoying enough for customers to complain about, especially if it seems like it wouldn’t take much for the store to resolve it. Many customers have gripes about small issues that, if fixed, could make a good product perfect, whether it’s a packaging issue or quality concern. Here are seven Costco items shoppers would change if they could.

Raw Chicken

The raw chicken packaging is notoriously unstable, shoppers say. “At our Costco, they have started telling us not to put the chicken on the conveyor belt because it’s so likely to leak and cause a gross mess,” one shopper complained. “I feel like they need to take care of this rather than have us change our behavior due to an issue only they can resolve. The raw chicken I buy from Aldi never leaks all over the place.”

Chicken Bakes

Costco shoppers miss the old food court Chicken Bakes. “I wish the chicken bake was made fresh again like before and not frozen and heated up💔,” one said. “I believe it happened during the covid-19 pandemic, so some time in 2020 😔 it used to be so much fresher, creamier, and more stuffed!” another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Plastic Packaging

The excessive use of plastic is a major bugaboo for Costco shoppers. “Soooo much plastic on everything. The croissant packaging makes me rage though- hard to close (or hard to keep it closed, it seems to pop open) and it’s so big that I can’t fit it in my kitchen trashcan,” one member said. “The croissants are the worst offenders and I just found out the containers are garbage (not being recycled) in my municipality. Fairly devastating and will keep me from buying them,” another commented.

Overcooked Mac & Cheese

Costco members wish the deli mac & cheese wasn’t so overcooked. “Their Mac n cheese from the deli is all Mac and no cheese. More cheese and make it al dente so when I reheat it at home it’s not mush,” one shopper said. “100% the noodles for their pasta dishes are so overcooked,” another agreed.

No Full-Fat Yogurt

Shoppers frequently complain about not having full-fat options for yogurt. “I wish the Fage yogurt was full fat,” one member said. “We just got full-fat Greek yogurt, the Skotidakis brand. Very tart, so perfect with fresh fruit and a bit of honey. So nice to finally have a full-fat option!” another commented.

Hard Avocados

Costco members say the avocados have taken a steep dip in quality. “I wish the avocados weren’t so hard. You never know if the bag you get is going to be a dud or not. The prices and quantity is good for my needs, but that’s if they ripen correctly. You can try to guess by seeing if there’s a little bounce but it’s not a guarantee,” one complained. “Maybe if enough people complain they’ll do something about it.”

Bakery Muffins

Costco shoppers want more choice with the bakery muffins. “I hate that the big 8 pack of muffins in their bakery can only be purchased in one flavor. Why can’t they do a split pack – 4 blueberry + 4 cranberry orange, for instance? I asked and the bakery person said to take it up with management,” one unhappy shopper said.