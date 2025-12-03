6 Costco Items Shoppers Say Are Even Cheaper Than Last Month

Shoppers say these Costco items just dropped in price and are worth stocking up on.

Costco has several sales happening at the same time, with customers taking advantage of deals on household staples and grocery items in the run up to Christmas and New Years. Many products that have just dropped in price are fan-favorite gems, making it even more worth stocking up on while prices are low. So which items are customers saving serious money on? Here are seven Costco items cheaper than last month, making shoppers very happy.

David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack

David’s Cookies Brownie and Cookie Combo Pack are $23.99 down from $29.99. “Have bought these before as gifts and always well received; good quality and arrived in decorative tins,” one shopper said. “Who doesn’t have a sweet tooth? Well, not in my family! Nice basket of goodies, well received,” another agreed.

Snowdonia Black Bomber Cheese

A whole wheel of the fan-favorite Snowdonia Black Bomber Cheese is now $79.99 down from $99.99. “Buy this… You’ll love it!” one shopper said. “The BEST cheese for the money. Super creamy texture and outstanding flavor.”

Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend

Costco shoppers can grab a box of the Dunkin’ Donuts Original Blend K-Cups for $38.99 down from $47.99. “Good medium roast coffee!! It has real coffee flavor!” one shoppers said of this staple coffee K-Cup option.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix

A 2-pack of the Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa Mix is on sale for $34.99 down from $44.99. “Great hot chocolate with only a few real ingredients!” one shopper said. “It has a delicious dark chocolate flavor and is not too sweet. Really – just add the milk of your choice! The mix dissolves readily in hot liquid. The tins are enormous and should get my family through the cozy season,” another commented.

Fattoria Della Piana Pecorino Cheese

Costco shoppers can get a whole wheel of the Fattoria Della Piana Pecorino Calabrese Cheese for $59.99 down from $79.99. “I am so excited to be able to buy this cheese through Costco,” one member shared. “We travel to Italy most years and Pecorino cheese is our absolute favorite. We usually carry home 5 kilos of Pecorino because we could not buy it here. This cheese is just like what we get in Italy.”

Prince Of Peace Ginseng Root Tea

Prince Of Peace Ginseng Root Tea is on sale for $29.99 down from $39.99. “I got this to see if it would boost my energy and help with my fatigue and I can report that it does help! It provides the perfect boost to start my day and I feel like my immune system is stronger because of it,” one Costco shopper said.

And a bonus one….Olipop Soda Holiday Variety Pack

Olipop Soda Holiday Variety Pack is on sale for $18.99 down from $24.99. “Such a great deal and we love the flavours!” one shopper said. “We enjoy this so much more than sugary sodas,” another commented.