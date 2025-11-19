7 Best Costco Items to Buy in Bulk Before the End of the Year

I am in disbelief that there is just a month and a half left of 2025, and Christmas is just around the corner! The holidays are sneaking up so fast, and despite my house already being decorated, I am totally unprepared for the holiday season. Luckily, Costco is here to save the day. There are so many items I need to stock up on, from drinks that the whole family loves to products we use daily and things we will need for all the holiday gatherings. Here are 7 Costco items to buy in bulk before the end of the year.

Gut Healthy Sodas

Now is the time to stock up on healthy sodas, which are usually pretty expensive at regular stores. Costco has the best deal in town, especially this month and next. Poppi soda is $5 off until November 16. Then, starting November 17, Olipop will be $6 off.

Laundry Detergent and Pods

Stock up on detergent over the holidays, as it will be on sale from November 17 through December 21. Tide in the jug will be $4 off, while pods are $5.40 off. Kirkland Signature detergent will also be on sale, $3.60 off.

Nexxus Haircare

If you need haircare for the whole family, head to Costco. The warehouse’s famously cheap shampoo and conditioner set is on sale. Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo & Humectress Conditioner are a whopping $10 off, bringing the set down to $19.996254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hidden Valley Ranch

The upcoming Costco Member Only Savings & Everyday Values book dropped this week, revealing deals from November 17 until December 21. It includes your favorite ranch dressing, which comes in handy for all your salads and veggie platters over the holiday season. Stock up on Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch, $3.50 off the 2-pack of massive bottles.

Batteries

Make sure you have enough batteries to get you through the holidays, and note any gifts you are buying that require batteries. Kirkland Signature batteries have been on sale as part of the special holiday promos. But starting on November 17, Duracell will be $2 off all types of batteries.

Gift Cards

Costco is where I buy all my gift cards, and there is no better time to stock up. This month, there are so many sale options. And on Black Friday, restaurant gift cards are $5 off at Landry’s, Morton’s, and Fogo de Chão. Get $100 worth of cards for just $74.99.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara

Stock up your pantry! One of the most highly-hyped marinara sauces will be on major sale when the new deals drop on November 17. The 2-pack of Rao’s Homemade Marinara, already a steal at Costco, is an additional $3 off.