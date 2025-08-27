Can you believe Labor Day is less than a week away? Summer 2025 went by so quickly. It feels like yesterday I was stocking up on Vacation sunscreen, pool shock, and Island Way sorbets at Costco. Now, I am thinking about trick-or-treat candy and snacks, cold-weather clothes, and fall-brew coffee beans. Aren’t sure what to buy during this final week of August? Here are the 11 best Costco items to grab before the end of summer.

North Face Hoodies That Should Cost a Whole Lot More

Costco New Deals shared a great item in the clothing section. “Spotted North Face hoodies at Costco and they are such a great price for only $44.99 I love how soft the material is too!!” they wrote in a post. Similar styles cost $60 at North Face.

Cozy Columbia Fleeces for $30

While it may seem odd to buy a fleece while it’s still technically summer, remember you need to shop a season ahead at Costco. What’s in Your Cart shared about these Columbia Sportswear fleeces, for just $29.99 in a variety of colors. “Pullovers are a must! Definitely grab them if you see them. Cannot wait until fall and winter to wear them on repeat!” they wrote.

Fall Inspired Starbucks KCups

Starbucks Fall Favorites Variety Pack is here! It contains 64 KCups, 32 Pumpkin Spice, 16 Cinnamon Dolce, and 16 Caramel Flavored Coffee, for $44.99.

Snackle, Box, the Snack Version of a Tackle Box

Snackle Box is a tackle box for food, and influencers are here for it. “Snackle Box 2-Piece Set at Costco! These feature separate sections for snacks, food, crafts, and so much more! Plus the lids double as cutting boards! They’re also dishwasher safe with locking handles. Get 2 for $19.99,” Costco Buys shared.

Love Corn Trick or Treat Packs

What’s in Your Cart shared about Love Corn Trick or Treat packs. If you haven’t tried this snack, it is delicious: Basically, a healthy version of Corn Nuts. While they are marketed toward Halloween, my box will be long gone by October 31. Get 60 packs for $13. 59.

A New Take on Dubai Chocolate, Dubai Mini Cakes

Erica Roa shared about Dubai Mini Cakes at Costco. “Just tried the Dubai Mini Cakes from Costco, and they’re 100% the hype! Only $12.69 for a pack of 4, and these cakes were easily an 11/10. Perfect for dessert lovers looking for an easy, sweet treat. ⭐️ Bakery Street Dubai Mini Cakes,” she captioned a video.

An Extensive Selection of Halloween Chocolate

Fun fact: Kirkland Signature has Halloween candy for less, and it’s all from name brands. The Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag contains 5.6 pounds of candy, including M&Ms, Reese’s, Snickers, and Milky Way, perfect for handing out on Halloween. Or, if you prefer, eat all of it yourself.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Perfect Sweet-Meets-Savory Snack Selection

There’s also a variety snack pack for sweet-meets-savory finds. It comes with 40 bags of Famous Amos cookies, Pirate’s Booty, Rice Krispies Treats, and Cheez-its crackers for $16.49.

A Reasonably Priced Espresso Machine From Ninja

Costco Does It Again shared about the Ninja Lux Cafe Espresso machine. The high-tech gadget is $529.99, a relatively low price for an espresso machine. “A coffee shop in my house sounds💯,” one shopper writes. “Ohhhhhhhhh,” adds another. The same appliance retails for $600 at other stores.

A Delicious New Cheesecake Flavored Croissant in the Bakery

A new bakery item is also flying off the shelves. “New! Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissant 🥐🫐 Would you like to try some 😌 @costcodeals,” a Portland food blogger asked. The unanimous response? Yes. “They are sooooo yummy ! 😋” a follower commented.

Fall Plants

Costco New Deals shared that fall flowers are in stores. “Mums are back at Costco!!! Wow I was so excited to see these!! Fall is my favorite season so you know I love mums!!! Send this to someone that loves fall mums,” they wrote. Stock up before they sell out.