11 Best Costco Items to Nab “While Supplies Last” This Week

Costco has some very cool kitchen and home must-have items as part of its “while supplies last” special deal this week. These goods are usually priced exceptionally well and tend to sell out quickly, which is why the warehouse chain makes a point of saying once it’s gone, it’s gone. Whether you need a new blender or are in the market for a new fridge, the member-only store has you covered. Here are eleven of the best Costco items to grab while supplies last this week.

Zwilling ZWEBT10 Power Blender

Costco shoppers can grab a Zwilling ZWEBT10 Power Blender for $99.97 right now. “A nicely engineered appliance that is well constructed and not a plasticized lightweight adornment on your kitchen countertop,” one shopper said. “It is powerful and unlike many blenders I have owned in the past is remarkably quiet…no annoying loud whine during operation.”

over&back Options Lazy Susan

Make entertaining a breeze with the over&back Options Lazy Susan, 6-piece for $24.97. “Absolutely gorgeous lazy Susan. Beautiful muted colors and acacia give that understated organic vibe. Bought twice, so lovely!” one Costco member said.

Mineral Springs Outdoor Area Rug

The Mineral Springs Outdoor Area Rug in Huntington Stripe is available for $38.97. “Great outdoor rug! Ordered the larger size to put under an outdoor dining set. Looks very nice, quality and holds up really well to the weather year around,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

over&back Options 2-piece Serving Set

The over&back Options 2-piece Serving Set ($24.97) is a fan-favorite item. “This set compliments the place settings. I will say that both items are larger than anticipated which may be a good thing!” one member said.

Clearly 6-piece Organizer Set

The Clearly 6-piece Organizer Set ($19.97) is perfect for stocking spices in the kitchen cabinet. “The perfect set for what I needed to organize my drawers and refrigerator. I love that the sides are straight instead of at an angle so they snug nicely next to each other. They are very sturdy,” one Costco shopper said.

Philips Baristina Dual Bean Automatic Espresso Machine

Costco has the Philips Baristina Dual Bean Automatic Espresso Machine with Grinder for $449.99. “It automatically grinds beans for a super fresh aroma, tamps perfectly into the portafilter, and brews with high pressure, so your coffee tastes just like a barista made it,” the brand says. “With the dual bean hopper, you can store and choose between two types of coffee beans or even blend them.”

Art of Sport Protein Powder

A 2-pack of the Art of Sport 30g Protein Powder is $19.97. “I bought this product as I have been a fan of Art of Sport products and haven’t tried their protein powders. The Vanilla flavor was creamy, not chunky like some protein shakes that I’ve tried. Also, I like that Art of Sport offers 30g protein in only 1 scoop. Have already placed my second order,” one happy shopper said.

KitchenAid Top Control Dishwasher

Costco has the KitchenAid Top Control Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Level Rack for $5.99.97. “Excellent product with great features! Super quiet too!” one shopper said. “The Costco experience was great! Costco delivered and installed same day.”

KitchenAid Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator

The KitchenAid 20 cu. Ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator in Stainless Steel is available for $1,499.97 right now at Costco. “So far so good, only time will tell how it lasts, but it’s staying cold for now. However- it is not fingerprint resistant. We have never had a fridge that shows finger smudges like this- even the handles show prints and they are textures,” one shopper said.

KitchenAid Front Control Dishwasher

The KitchenAid Front Control Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Level Rack and ProWash Cycle is just $899.97. “The 3rd rack in this one is much better than our old one (which was also a KitchenAid). We are able to put small bowls on the left side of that 3rd rack and utensils on the right side,” one shopper said.

Agio Cullman Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Costco shoppers love the Agio Cullman 7-piece Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set ($1,699.97). “Well made, comfortable & attractive. This is the 3rd Agio patio set we purchased from Costco. Tabletop is latticed yet substantial , which is important if you live in a high-wind area as it minimizes lift,” one member said.