7 Costco Items Worth Stockpiling as Trade War Flares

President Donald Trump’s trade wars continue. This week, Trump announced 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea, set to go into effect on August 1. He also announced tariffs varying from 25% to 40% in countries including Myanmar, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, Laos, and South Africa. What does this mean for Costco shoppers? Some of your favorite items, including food and beauty products, will likely get more expensive in the near future. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say are worth stockpiling at the trade war flares.

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice

One of Costco’s most popular freezer finds is from Japan. Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice has been a crowd-pleaser for years. Our reviewer maintains that it looks “just like homemade fried rice should look” with “chunks of chicken and a variety of colorful vegetables” along with rice, just like your favorite Japanese restaurant.

Japanese and Korean Beauty Products

Costco is a great place to buy Japanese and Korean beauty products for less, including Shiseido Future Solution LX Total Regenerating Cream. It is currently an extra good buy, $159.99 after $50 off for 1.7 fluid ounces. “Shiseido is my favorite beauty line! Has been for a couple decades… I went through a year and a half of legal blindness with cataracts and after the surgery woke up to looking like I aged ten years after not being able to do proper skincare that long tried all kinds of “miracle creams” to no avail no progress. I decided to go back to my tried-and-true line Shiseido and now my progress is showing, it is pricy but better on Costco Thank you Costco for making it easier to afford! But it’s a line that delivers its promise! HIGHLY recommend!” writes one shopper. Stock up now, before they get more expensive later.

Binggrae Melona Fruit Bars

Many fruit popsicles will go up in price due to the increased cost of imported fruit. However, one popular brand, Binggrae Melona Fruit Bars, is manufactured by a South Korean company and will likely become harder to find and more expensive due to the import tax. Since they’re sold at Costco, consider buying in bulk and stocking up now.

Ramen

Samyang Buldak Ramen Carbonara, Spicy Chicken, 3.7 oz, 6-count

Buldak ramen is from South Korea, and popular at Costco. Lots of shoppers maintain it is much cheaper at Costco than the grocery store or even specialty Asian stores like HMart. “Dear Costco, Please keep stocking Carbo Buldak! These are the best,” writes one.

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes

Kirkland Signature Dried Mangoes are a crowd-pleaser in my family. The sweetened exotic fruit is imported from Cambodia, and with whopping 36% tariffs, the large bag will likely get more expensive. I am going to buy a few of them now, as they stay good for a long time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed Snack Packs

My daughter loves munching on Kirkland Signature Organic Roasted Seaweed snack packs, the best seaweed deal in town. The product is sourced from South Korea, facing 25% tariffs, and will likely increase in price. I will stock my drawers with enough for the next year, as these usually have a nine-to-12-month shelf life.

Kirkland Signaure Ito En Green Tea

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Green Tea is truly authentic. The product is produced by Ito En, a Japanese company that has been making tea since the 1960s. With the rising tariffs, the tea will likely get more expensive in the upcoming months.