I Went to Costco and Couldn’t Believe the Prices on These Items

Whenever I visit Costco or hit he warehouse’s website, I am pleasantly surprised by the low prices on everyday items. But the store’s random sales always shock me. Without them, I would still feel confident I was getting the best deal in town. However, it’s like Christmas when Costco’s already low prices are slashed even more. Here are some of the most unbelievable low prices I saw at Costco this week.

Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

The Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, 96-oz. Capacity, 5 Preset Programs is currently a whopping $50 off, and makes a great holiday gift item for $279.99. It includes everything needed to make desserts and drinks, like chocolate shakes, frozen lemonade, and mixed drinks.

iPad, 128GB Wi-Fi

There are lots of great deals to be had on Apple products. Get the iPad, 128GB Wi-Fi (A16 chip) for $40 off, bringing the online price down to $299.99, including shipping.

14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members

La Mer

La Mer skin cream is one of the most luxurious skincare products. Surprisingly, it is available at Costco at a significantly lower price. This month, the brand’s trademark cream is part of the Fall Savings Event. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $278.99 online.

Pederson Natural Farms 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef

Costco is a great place to buy high-quality meats. Get 12 one-pound packs of Pederson Natural Farms 100% Grass Fed Organic Ground Beef for $99.99 after $30 off now through October 11. “This burger is fantastic. I’m picky about my burger and this is the best I have had. The 1 pound individual packages helps to cut down on waste because there’s only 2 people in my household and it’s perfect for us. It also came to us packaged very well and still frozen,” one shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Good Foods Chunk Guacamole

If you like guacamole, Good Foods Organic Chunky Guacamole multi-packs (3 x 13 oz.) is on sale for $4 off at Midwest, LA, Southeast, and Northeast regions now until October 19 (or while supplies last). It is made with simple, organic ingredients including Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions garlic and fresh lime juice, and features the brand’s newly redesigned packaging.

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan

Until October 15, Rao’s Made for Home Eggplant Parmesan is on rare sale at Costco! Made with premium ingredients such as tender, breaded eggplant slices, whole milk mozzarella, and Rao’s marinara sauce, customers can now purchase the sauce for $5 off in all regions — making this the perfect time to stock up.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Bounty Paper Towels

Paper towels aren’t very exciting. However, $5.60 off a pack of Bounty Advanced Paper Towels, 2-Ply, 103 Sheets, 12-count, is. This is my go-to brand; they are the best quality and soak up everything easily.