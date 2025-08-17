7 Costco Items So Good They Make Joining Worth It

There are some Costco bargains so good they make membership a no-brainer—for me, it was the fantastic prices on baby items after I had my first kid. For others, it could be groceries, gas, meds, you name it—Costco’s pricing is so competitive you’d be throwing money away by not becoming a member. Shoppers don’t even need a physical warehouse near them thanks to the chain’s shipping options: Just sign up and before you know it you’ve saved a lot of money. Here are seven Costco items so good they’re the reason members joined.

Peet’s Coffee

Costco’s extensive coffee selection—like the whole bean Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend —makes it worth signing up for, shoppers say. “I did the math last year and if the only thing I bought at Costco was the 2lb bags of Peet’s coffee, I’d save enough over grocery store prices to cover the membership,” one member shared.

Meat Department

Costco’s huge meat department is a major draw for shoppers.

“For me their meat department pays for our annual membership. I like Saturday night steak night – prime cut or NY strip or ribeye. Wholefoods is $25-30 a lb guaranteed. Costco is consistently $18-22 a lb, and I think they are better cuts of beef,” one member said.

Huggies Diapers

Babies get through an insane amount of diapers and those diapers are expensive, which is why many people sign up when they realise they can get name-brand Huggies (on sale right now!) for a great price. “Someone mentioned that they use their Costco membership to buy things like diapers online. My son and his fiancé are expecting, and due in a couple of months. I happened to be online browsing this afternoon and saw this fantastic deal on diapers! Needless to say, I am stocking up for them! And I have my $20 Shop Card to redeem as well!” one shopper said.

Milk and Eggs

Breakfast foods are consistently cheaper at Costco, shoppers say. “Eggs at Costco for organic free range $8.99 for 24, at the normal grocery store it’s $8.99 for 12,” one member shared. Bacon is literally half the price at Costco compared to normal grocery store. Milk half the price. Ground meat & steak are phenomenally priced compared to standard grocery store. You just have to be strict with yourself to only buy the staples & essentials at Costco.”

Cashback Perks

Costco’s generous cashback policy for executive members and Citi card holders can save shoppers a ton of money. “We were building a house and got a premium membership. Got cash back on a ton of high quality things like flooring, cabinets, lighting and more,” one member said. The same applies for the Costco travel packages.

Paper Towels and Napkins

Members save hundreds of dollars on Costco’s paper towels and napkins. “I signed up during Covid before we had a Costco,” one shopper said. “Their paper towels are superb. Highly recommend! Also their Kirkland brand paper plates are exactly like Dixie and their nicer napkins are like vanity fair. We have been very pleased with their paper products. The Kirkland toilet paper is also quite good even though we are a Charmin family.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baby Formula

Baby formula is expensive but a Costco membership takes the sting out of it, for both Kirkland Signature and name-brand options. “If the baby is formula fed I can’t say enough about the Kirkland formula. It’s the same as similac and like 40% less. Savings paid for my executive membership in a few months,” one shopper said.