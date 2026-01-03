These Costco January online-only deals deliver major savings on food, gadgets, and more.

Costco is getting the year started on a money-saving note! The warehouse just released a new batch of online-only sales, making its already unbeatable deals even better. This month, you can save on everything from gourmet food to kitchen gadgets and even gift cards. What should you shop for to save major money? Here are the 11 best Costco January online-only deals to grab fast.

Mahi Mahi Boneless 6 oz. Portions

If you enjoy fish, order the 10 pounds of Mahi Mahi Boneless 6 oz. Portions for $199.99 after $80 off. “This is top quality fish, pre-frozen and shrink wrapped so all you have to do is pop it in your freezer. It comes in six ounce servings, which is right for most of us. I have a large freezer compartment in my refrigerator; if your own fridge has limited space and you don’t have a standalone chest or upright freezer, this might not be appropriate for you,” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Sales Shoppers Found This Week.

Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe

Looking for gadgets to help you achieve your health goals in 2026? Get the Vitamix Ascent X2 SmartPrep Kitchen System Deluxe for $549.99, $150 off. “This particular model is the cream of the crop. I adore all all of the features on the Vitamix, and most importantly the ability to make smoothies ,soups ice cream, and so much more. The quality of the Vitamix is absolutely phenomenal, and it is the one kitchen helper that I cannot live without. I must mention that the added safety features are definitely appreciated. Having a Vitamix is definitely an investment well worth the money believe me when I tell you this,” writes a shopper.

Domino’s Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards

There are lots of restaurant gift cards on sale. For $79.99, get Domino’s Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value), saving $20.

Popcornopolis Metallic Valentine’s Day Hearts Mini Cones

Happy Valentine’s Day! For $34.99 after $10 off, get 24 bags of Popcornopolis Metallic Valentine’s Day Hearts Mini Cones, Caramel Corn, and Kettle Corn. “I bought this for my employees for Valentine’s Day. They absolutely loved the popcorn. It was fresh and delicious. The staff members asked where did I get this from so she could get some,” one shoppers says.

Instant Pot RIO Gourmet 6QT Multi-Cooker

The Instant Pot RIO Gourmet 6QT Multi-Cooker is another gadget perfect for helping you achieve your 2026 goals. It is $69.99 after $20 off. “I love my instant pot. It saves me time cooking food that requires many hours to cook. It doesn’t change the flavor of the foods. Many of the cooking selections come with the temperature and time settings already set up, but you can adjust the time if needed. There’s a learning curve to using the cooker efficiently, but once you know the basics, you will have food ready in no time. It’s perfect for a family of 4-5,” writes a shopper.

Cadet Triple Flavored X-Large Shish Kabob Dog Treats

Don’t forget about Fido! This Cadet Triple Flavored X-Large Shish Kabob Dog Treats, 10-count, 2-pack is $33.99 after $9 off. “Dogs love these,” writes a shopper. “These are awesome–my 30-pound terrier mix adores them! It takes him about 30 to 45 minutes to eat one, and he is a FAST chewer.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen, Unflavored

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen, Unflavored, 14.5 oz, is just $31.99 after $8 off. One shopper likens it to “drinking my facelift,” while another attests the results are almost instant. “After 3 weeks of using this collagen, which also my first collagen product, my face skin looks bouncier and brighter. The taste is unpleasant and the mixture is gooey and sticky. I recommend you mix it with any of your favorite powder before adding the liquid. I mix my collagen with flaxseed powder, Juce, pumpkin seed powder before adding pomegranate juice. It tastes better and with all the add on benefits of other powder and juice,” they wrote.

Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder

The Ninja NeverClog 3-in-1 Juicer, Slicer, and Shredder is $119.99 after $30 off. “The never clog is awesome easy to use and easy to clean love how dry the pulp comes out,” writes one. “Exactly what you want from a juicer,” another adds. “Super simple! Works just great.”

Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board

Hosting an event? This Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board, 99.6 oz, is a one-and-done app that guests love. Get it for $149.99 after $50 off. “This comes very well wrapped and chilled. The food was very good,” a shopper says. “Everything was very good. Arrived in time and every was fresh,” another says.

Mayorga Café Cubano Roast, USDA Organic, Dark Roast, Whole Bean Coffee

Costco is the best place to buy coffee. Right now, for $34.99 after $10 off, you can get Mayorga Café Cubano Roast, USDA Organic, Dark Roast, Whole Bean Coffee, 2lb, 2-pack, “Possibly the best coffee beans on the planet,” one shopper declares. “We are coffee snobs and have a Miele wall unit espresso machine (that’s serious coffee dedication). We have tried A LOT of coffee beans over the years from local shops to mail order to the many varieties at Costco. I bought a bag of these beans to try on a whim, and we were hooked. Our local store sold out and were not getting more in so we went a bit nuts and purchased 20 bags of these beans at Costco.com. The flavor is deep, rich, and has layers of flavor. I take mine with a little cream and my husband drinks it black and we are both in love with this coffee. Smooth as silky down to the last drop. If I could give this more than 5 stars, I would!” they write.

Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar

Saffron snobs should order the Full Thread Greek Saffron 14 Gram Jar for $59.99, with $20 off. “This saffron has a good aroma and color. I use it regularly and the price (Costco had $20 off deal) was the best for comparable quality from a reputable supplier,” writes a shopper.