These new Costco deals and gourmet finds just landed in the weekly Treasure Hunt.

Every week, Costco drops a newsletter with some of the hottest, but also sneakiest, new products and deals. The warehouse calls it a “Treasure Hunt.” This week, there are so many fantastic finds included in the roundup, including gourmet items for your pantry, the perfect main course to serve on New Year’s Eve, and a chef-worthy knife set to get your cooking started on the right note this year. What should you shop for in the Costco Treasure Hunt? Here are 7 Costco finds just dropped for this week.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder

Looking for protein powder to amp up your intake for the new year? Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder, Extreme Milk Chocolate, 5.64 lbs, is $15 off. “Best protein powder I’ve found,” writes a shopper. “My husband was told by his doctor to add 100 grams of protein in his diet. 40% could be a protein drink source and the other 60% were to be through food. Just one serving of this powder has 24 grams of protein! One for breakfast and another in the afternoon is really helping him easily achieve his total protein intake. It is very smooth and tasty! Not at all chalky. We mix is with regular almond milk.”

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste, 8 oz, is a gourmet find sold at stores like Williams-Sonoma for double the price. Get it at Costco for $10 off, $19.99 including delivery. “This is a luxury vanilla brand – and for a reason – your cooking/baking is elevated when you use it, but it is so expensive (2X the price) outside of Costco that I rarely buy it. Good job with this one Costco! The order was shipped directly from the manufacturer very well and arrived quickly. Highly recommend purchasing before it’s sold out!” writes a shopper.

Bacon Wrapped Turducken Roast with Italian Sausage Stuffing

Not sure what to serve for New Year’s Eve? How about a Bacon Wrapped Turducken Roast with Italian Sausage Stuffing, 7 lbs, on sale at Costco for $129.99 after $30 off. “Boneless duck breast and chicken breast embraced in Italian sausage stuffing and rolled up in boneless turkey all wrapped in a woven web of bacon and it taste as good as it looks,” a shopper writes.

Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board

A one-and-done charcuterie board? Yes, please. The Luxe Bites Sweet and Savory Ready-to-Eat Charcuterie Board, comes with 99.6 ounces of meats, cheeses, dried fruits, and more for $199.99. “Everything was very good. Arrived in time and every was fresh,” a shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cangshan L Series 17-Piece German Steel Forged Knife Set

Start your year off by refining your kitchen skills with a new knife set. This Cangshan L Series 17-Piece German Steel Forged Knife Set, $179.99 delivered after $50 off, is the “best knife set ever,” according to shoppers. “I have been looking for a quality knife set for years. I have looked at all the major brands and found nothing I liked. Either the weight was wrong, or the size and feel was off. Whatever it was I would return the knives and go back to the drawing board. I finally came across these knives and after reading the reviews thought I would try them out. After all Costco has a great return policy so figured there was nothing to lose. Needless to say I will not be returning these. The weight and feel of these are exactly what I was looking for. I make sure to hand wash them after use and they are as good and sharp as the day I bought them. They are extremely sharp and well worth the money. Trust me when I say this is the best knife set out there for the price,” a shopper writes.

Huggies Plus Diapers

If you have babies or toddlers, now is the time to stock up on diapers at Costco. Huggies Plus Diapers are $8 to $10 off, depending on the size.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

As part of the Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values booklet, valid from now through January 19, 2026, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are on sale. The 1.5-pound container of unflavored, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine is an additional $6 off, $23.99 with a three-item limit.