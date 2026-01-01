These are the top Costco sales shoppers are scooping up at the warehouse right now.

Costco is saving some of the best sales of the year for last! There are so many great deals this week, leading into the New Year. Stock up on everything you need to host your New Year’s Eve party, replenish your fridge and pantry after the holidays, and to achieve your New Year’s resolutions. What is on sale at the warehouse this week? Here are the 11 best Costco sales shoppers found this week.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

The latest Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values booklet is valid from now through January 19, 2026, and has lots of great products, especially if you have health-oriented New Year’s Resolutions. Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, a 1.5-pound container of unflavored, gluten-, dairy-, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine, is an additional $6 off, $23.99 with a three-item limit.

Bibigo, Cooked Sticky White Rice Bowls

In this week’s Weekly Warehouse Insider, there are so many great buys. Bibigo Cooked Sticky White Rice Bowls, Medium Grain, 7.4 oz, 12-Count, is one of my favorite Costco buys because it makes meals easy. Get the package for $9.49 after $2.50 through 1/5/26.

Olipop 12 oz Prebiotics Soda Variety Packe

Stock up on healthier soda through January 4. Olipop 12 oz Prebiotics Soda Variety Pack is $39.99 after $15 off. “Taste great and a great deal thanks Costco please keep carrying Olipop,” writes a shopper.

Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodles with Soup Mix, Gourmet Spicy

Costco has become a go-to source for Asian favorites. This month, as part of the Weekly Warehouse Insider deals, Nongshim Shin Ramyun Noodles with Soup Mix, Gourmet Spicy, 4.2 oz, 18-Count is $11.99 after $5.70 off. Get it through 1/25/26.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod

As part of Costoc’s Members’ Only Savings drop, Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Pacific Bold K-Cup Pod, 120-count, is $8 off. “I have tried many different K-cup coffees. Pacific Bold is the best!! It has a deep, rich coffee flavor without the bitterness you sometimes get with dark roast coffee. And, it is less expensive than other brands or big store brands,” writes a shopper. “Delicious dark coffee, rich in flavor and aroma. A value for the money, getting 120 per box,” adds another.

Great Cuts of Meat

The Weekly Warehouse Insider includes two two-day-only deals. Get Beef Ribeye Whole USDA Choice, $50 off per package through the end of the year. Also on sale is the more affordable Kirkland Signature Boneless Pork Loin, $8 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink

Celsius Sparkling Energy Drink Variety Packs, 18/12 fl oz, are $6 off, limited to 10 packs. This includes the Vibe flavors, my favorite.

Kirkland Signature Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa

Run to Costo for its best deal ever on the popular deli pizza. Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza Take and Bake On Roman Style Pinsa is just $5.99 after $5 off through 1.4.26. The Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza Take And Bake On Roman Style Pinsa is also $5 off, $6.99.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

The five-pound bag of Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins is a freezer must-have. They are frozen, uncooked, made with white-meat chicken, and contain no preservatives. Take $5.50 off as part of the Member’s Only savings.

Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese

Another Weekly Warehouse Insider deal you don’t want to miss? Kraft Grated Parmesan Cheese, 24 oz, $6.29 after $3.30 off through 1/11/26.

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety Pack

Chobani 20g Protein Lowfat Greek Yogurt Variety pack, 16/6.7 oz, is packed with protein and on major sale. As a Member-Only deal, it is priced at $11.99 after $6 off, with an 8-item limit.