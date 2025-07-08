This Costco Frozen Berry Blend Has Fans Obsessed: “Perfect for Smoothies”

Costco shoppers are die-hard about some of the warehouse’s trademark items: Rotisserie chicken, baked goods, and priced-right eggs. Now and then, there is a product that catches major kudos from shoppers. This week, a social media feed was devoted to Kirkland Signature Triple Berry Blend. “Anyone else loves the berry blend?” one Redditor asked. “Got this yesterday for the first time and it’s super good! I’m a big fan of just eating frozen fruit after letting it sit for 20-30 minutes and this was excellent!” Other fans revealed all the ways they use it too, and some of them might surprise you.

Lots of People Use Them for Smoothies

Lots of people blend the frozen berries into smoothies. “We use it for our smoothies! Can never have enough!” one commented. “This in a smoothie with a spoonful of the Crofter’s triple berry jam, Orgain vanilla protein powder, and Kirklands Greek plain yogurt & Kirklands vanilla almond milk. It’s my Costco breakfast,” a second said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Overnight Oats Are Another Use

Others swear by them in overnight oats. “Love them! I put them in my overnight oats and my yogurt. I buy 3 at a time,” one fan recommended. “Literally me. I get the stodakis 5% and the Kirkland oats. It’s a cheap healthy breakfast,” added another. “Put these frozen berries in plain greek yogurt with granola,” a third said.

And, Yogurt Parfaits

“I set up jars for the week with these berries, plain yogurt, chia, vanilla, and honey,” one revealed. “Similar for me. Berries with a drizzle of honey, greek yogurt and then Honey Bunches of Oats on top,” another added.

There Are Also Other Desserts You Can Make with Them

A few others suggested other dessert recipes. “I take about 2 cups of this, nuke it for 1.5 minutes, then put the Kirkland ice cream on top and stir until soupy. Berry ice cream soup. My favorite late-night treat!!” one noted. “Makes a great pie too… thaw and add tapioca to the juices, toss with sugar and bake,” yet another suggested. “A desert that I use these berries in is Ina Garten (Barefoot Contessa) recipe: Frozen Berries with Hot White Chocolate,” said another. “On a hot summer evening this is easy and refreshing.”

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Nature’s Touch Organic Four Berry Blend

If you like strawberries, a few people suggested Nature’s Touch Organic Four Berry Blend. “We like this and the 4 berry organic. Both are good,” someone suggested. “The 4 berry organic are soo good. They have much more of a fresh berry taste IMO,” another agreed.