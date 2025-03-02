7 Brutally Honest Opinions Costco Shoppers Have About Kirkland Protein Bars

Regarding Costco products, especially Kirkland Signature branded items, warehouse shoppers have serious opinions. From toilet paper and paper towels to baked goods and olive oils, the most random products evoke profound emotions in those who buy them. This week, a person in the Costco Reddit group asked about Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, and the post quickly amassed a lot of comments with people weighing in. Here are 7 brutally honest opinions shoppers have about Kirkland Protein bars.

They Offer a Macro Bang for the Buck

People confirm that they offer a great bang for the buck, especially in macros, compared to pricier protein bars. "I'm a gym bro. I take protein seriously. For the price, they are the best bars on the market," the person writes, noting that peanut butter and cookies and cream are their favorites. "180 calories for 21 grams of protein then 170 calories for 22 grams of protein. Honestly best macros available."

Some People Complain About Consistency

One of the biggest complaints shoppers have is with the consistency of the bars. "They seem to have a problem with consistency in production. Sometimes they are soft, sometimes hard as a rock. They've also been increasing in price recently. I've stopped buying them for now," one person writes. However, a handful of people claim to have a hack for their hardness: Throw them in the microwave. "Sometimes I'll nuke the rock hard ones a blip and they'll soften," one writes.

Others Claim They Are Inedible

While many people love them, others claim they are "inedible." "These were so disgusting that it was a rare time that I returned the product. YMMV," one says. Another tells a story of how they would often bring food to give to the homeless every day. "I bought a box of these once and had to throw them away because I could not in good conscience let another human being eat them," they claim.

Some Flavors Are Better Than Others

Consumers have their most and least favorite flavors. "The peanut butter chocolate ones are so damn good. One of those and a black coffee is my work breakfast," one person revealed. "My favorite is a chocolate chip cookie dough," added a third. There is one flavor that a few people aren't crazy about. "The cookies and cream version is what evil tastes like," another commented. "My husband is a human garbage disposal and doesn't even like those," another chimed in.

They Can Make You "Really Gassy"

Beware: These protein bars may cause gas, which multiple shoppers maintain. "For some reason these make me really gassy. Like really gassy," one person confessed. "Erythritol is harsh on your gut. All of these 'low carb' things are loaded with sugar alcohols," another said. "My stomach absolutely cannot digest erythritol and I now avoid it after buying these," a third confirmed.

They Remind People of Power Bars

These protein bars are seriousl nostalgia-inducing, a handful of people maintain. "I think the reason why I like these is because it reminds me of eating those old school power bars, but these have way better flavor," one writes. "YES, weirdly nostalgic and taste isn't too bad. Definitely a unique texture though," another confirms.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

They Have Gone Up in Price

While still a great value, several people commented they have gone up in price, starting at around $17 a few years ago. "I got them for $19 back in October. Now they're almost $22. One of the many Kirkland items that went up in price in recent times. Not as much as the EVOO though," one says.