Costco Shoppers Are Sharing Mouthwatering Recipes For Kirkland's Chick-fil-A-Style Nuggets

Costco's new Kirkland Signature chicken nuggets have been garnering rave reviews from shoppers ever since they hit shelves—but fans are now finding ways to make them even tastier.

These popular nuggets—the frozen Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks—launched in September and immediately became a huge hit. Some say they're the best frozen nuggets they've ever tasted, and others have even declared them a dupe for the popular nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

RELATED: Do Costco's Chick-fil-A-Style Nuggets Taste Like the Real Thing? I Tried Both6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Because they come fully cooked, all they need is a few minutes in the oven, air fryer, or microwave before you can dig in. But some home cooks have gone above and beyond when preparing the Kirkland chicken chunks.

Over the past few days, plenty of mouthwatering recipes and creative upgrades for the popular chicken nuggets have surfaced online. One fan came up with the idea to toss the chicken chunks with Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce and serve them with a Bibigo Cooked Sticky White Rice Bowl.

The shopper shared the idea on Reddit and declared it a "10/10." Other customers were left drooling over the recipe idea and inspired to try it themselves.

"This is such a good idea. We love those nuggets and have been wanting to try that sauce!" one Redditor commented.

Another shopper was also inspired to add some Asian flair to the Kirkland nuggets by turning them into Korean fried chicken. In a video posted on the Costco Reddit page, the shopper cooked together soy sauce, gochujang, garlic, ketchup, sugar, and a few other ingredients, then air-fried the chicken and tossed it with the sticky, savory coating. The end result?

"Garlicky, sweet, spicy," the shopper raved after trying a piece.

RELATED: Costco's New $2 Breakfast Sandwiches Are a Huge Hit: 'Best I've Ever Had'

Love KFC? If so, you might want to take notes from another shopper who used the nuggets to recreate the chain's popular Famous Bowls. The KFC bowls come with mashed potatoes, corn, chicken nuggets, gravy, and cheese, so swapping in the pre-made nuggets can eliminate a lot of the pain of making them at home.

These recipes are only a drop in the bucket of all the inventive uses Costco fans have come up with for the Kirkland nuggets. Others have suggested tossing them with buffalo sauce, adding them to salads, or even stacking them on a bun to make chicken sandwiches. But since chicken is such a versatile protein, shoppers shouldn't be afraid to get creative and test out their own unique ideas.