Costco's New $2 Breakfast Sandwiches Are a Huge Hit: 'Best I've Ever Had'

Mere days after a new breakfast sandwich option hit Costco's freezer aisles, shoppers are already drooling over the item and declaring it the best they've ever eaten.

These breakfast sandwiches, which come from Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, were first spotted in warehouses last week. They feature applewood-smoked bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched inside a spiral butter croissant.

Costco shoppers were immediately intrigued by the new sandwiches. And now that they've had a few days to sample them, the rave reviews are already pouring in.

"These things are incredible," one fan wrote under a Reddit post about the sandwiches that has racked up more than 300 comments.

"Bought these last week and now I wish I grabbed another box. They are awesome," another said.

Some even declared them the best frozen breakfast sandwiches that they've ever tasted.

"These are my favorite breakfast sandwiches ever. They're HUGE!" a Redditor wrote.

Many shoppers have been comparing the frozen Kirkland sandwiches to Starbucks' Double Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwich, which features a spiral croissant bun and the same fillings. This means that Costco shoppers can score something very similar to the popular Starbucks item for a fraction of the cost.

Each pack of the Kirkland Signature version comes with eight sandwiches for $15.99, according to customers. That breaks down to just about $2 per sandwich. Meanwhile, one of Starbucks' Double Smoked Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Sandwiches currently costs $6.13 at a store in central New Jersey. That's more than three times the price for a sandwich that Costco shoppers swear tastes "exactly the same" as the Kirkland version.

Any shoppers adding these sandwiches to their shopping lists should just keep in mind that some Costco warehouses tend to receive new products earlier than others. Members should check directly with their local Costco to confirm whether they're in stock yet before heading over.

In the meantime, there are several other exciting items hitting Costco's shelves right now that customers can keep an eye out for. Earlier this week, a shopper spotted brand-new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts that feature three chocolatey layers: a chocolate mousse, chocolate cookie crumble base, and a glossy chocolate ganache coating. The desserts come in individual portions, making them a great option for serving at holiday parties in the coming weeks.

Three other desserts that are perfect for the holidays have also been spotted at Costco this week—Holiday Cookies, Mini Gingerbread Cakes, and a brand-new Black Forest Bar Cake.