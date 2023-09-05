Costco Just Launched Its Own Version of Chick-fil-A's Famous Nuggets

The next time you're craving Chick-fil-A-quality chicken nuggets, you might be able to skip the tedious drive-thru lines. Costco just added brand-new frozen chicken nuggets to shelves—and one customer has already labeled them as "dupes" for Chick-fil-A's famous nuggets.

These nuggets, the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks, are one of the newest additions to Costco's popular house brand. They're made from boneless skinless chicken breast portions that come breaded and fully cooked. Better yet, they also provide 16 grams of protein per serving and are made from chicken raised completely without antibiotics, added hormones, or steroids.

The Costco-themed Instagram account @costcobuys was one of the first to spot the new frozen item.

"Kirkland Signature Chick-fil-A Nugget Dupes are NEW at Costco!" the account captioned a recent post, which also included a video of the new nuggets. "This is the first time I've seen Kirkland Signature versions of this! They're lightly breaded and are fully cooked…super easy to prep and enjoy at home!"

The new nuggets have already gained several passionate fans. One Costco customer reported on Reddit that they're "absolutely phenomenal." Meanwhile, another said that they "absolutely recommend" them.

Interestingly, the name and branding of the Kirkland nuggets are notably similar to another popular chicken nugget product that has been a staple in Costco's freezer section: Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. Like the Kirkland Signature version, the boneless, skinless Just Bare nuggets come with 16 grams of protein per serving and are completely free of antibiotics, added hormones, and steroids.

These nuggets began soaring in popularity in 2021 after TikTokers swore they tasted just like Chick-fil-A's chicken nuggets in a viral video. The Just Bare nuggets were even in such high demand at one point that shoppers reported that their local Costco warehouses kept selling out. (We tried them at the time just to see if they were truly as good at Chick-fil-A's, and were surprised by the results.)

While Just Bare shortages don't seem to be an issue nowadays, the nugget brand is still extremely popular. It recently claimed the top spot in our own taste ranking of frozen grocery store chicken nuggets, beating out some major brands like Perdue, Applegate, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods' private label 365. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some astute Costco shoppers have already taken notice of the similarities between the Kirkland Signature and Just Bare nuggets. If Costco was trying to imitate Just Bare with its newly launched nuggets, it very well may have succeeded. A Redditor said that the Kirkland version could 100% pass as the Just Bare version for anyone trying to please picky eaters.

New Costco products tend to reach some warehouses before they reach others, so customers hoping to snag a bag of the Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks should check with their local warehouse to confirm whether they're currently in stock. Four-pound bags of the Kirkland nuggets were selling for $13.99 at the warehouse where @costcobuys spotted them, but prices could vary depending on the location.