Costco Shoppers Are Raving About a "Delicious" & Convenient Breakfast Item

Your brunch game is about to get a boost thanks to a popular breakfast item Costco shoppers are raving about.

A Reddit user posted an image of La Terra Fina's 2-pack of quiches this week, asking if others had any experience with the product that's found at a great price at Costco. The quiches are pre-cooked and each pack comes with two different varieties, including Spinach & Artichoke, Cheddar & Broccoli, and Fire-Roasted Veggie Medley.

RELATED: Costco's Ready-to-Eat Steak Receiving Rave Reviews

With over a hundred comments on the thread so far, the consensus is that this quiche duo is a real winner.

"I bought them for a brunch I hosted," one Costco shopper shared. "Everyone liked them and thought they were homemade."

"This plus a quick salad is the perfect lazy dinner," another said.

Dozens of cooking and reheating tips poured in to help ensure the quiches come out looking and tasting their best.

"I cook mine on a pizza stone to give the bottom crust a little more encouragement to not be soggy," one shopper suggested.

"Cook them longer than directed to get more color to the top," one home chef advised. Another added that they also "bake these at a higher heat…close to the bottom of the oven so the bottom crust gets nice and brown."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another suggested using an air fryer for the perfect bake.

Once you've polished off the quiche, one fan suggests saving the plastic containers as they are "perfect for transporting goodies to a party or potluck." Sustainable and delicious—we love to see it!

Most home cooks agreed that the price of the quiche packs makes them a great-value purchase. According to the Costco Food Database, the product runs around $13.99 per pack, or approximately $7.00 per quiche. Considering each quiche delivers 5 servings—we can see why this deal makes sense.

"A single broccoli cheddar at my regional grocery store is $9.99," claimed one fan.

A few others commented on how the quiches felt like a healthy option for any meal of the day. According to their official website, one serving of La Terra Fina's Spinach & Artichoke flavor (130 grams) packs 290 calories, 17 grams of fat, and 11 grams of protein. It's slightly less healthy than some homemade quiche recipes, but still a decent option for those in need of a quick, quality meal packed with veggies and protein.

Did a specific quiche flavor win out above the rest? The reviews were mixed, but most seemed to agree that the Cheddar and Broccoli quiche was the best. The advantage of buying the two-pack helps when feeding folks with different ingredient preferences, as many couples pointed out.

"I prefer the cheddar broccoli," one fan wrote. "My wife likes the spinach artichoke."

La Terra Fina is a popular brand sold at Costco, especially known for its dips and spreads. The company doesn't use any artificial flavors or ingredients according to its website. "We continue to source our ingredients as locally as possible and are always looking for new and innovative ways to reduce our footprint," it says, like using recycled packaging material when possible.