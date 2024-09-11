This Massive, Coveted Le Creuset Set Is Back At Costco For a Steal

Among the many things that Costco fans rave about are the warehouse club's sporadic sales on hard-to-find and generally expensive items. So it's no wonder that they quickly took to Reddit to note a returning deal from the highly-coveted kitchen brand Le Creuset.

The brand's 170-piece set, which includes dozens upon dozens of pots, pans, baking dishes, and other accessories, is back at Costco at a steep discount. While the price tag of $5,000 may seem astronomical, keep in mind that purchasing all the set items individually would cost you close to $9,000 ($8,908, to be precise, according to one savvy Redditor who did the math). That's over 43% in savings!

Are Costco's Kirkland Chicken Nuggets Better than Brand Name? Shoppers Are Divided

The deal is available exclusively online and applies to a blue set that includes cast iron pots, mugs, plates, nonstick metal bakeware, stainless steel products, and much more.

"This would be perfect for a couple who just got married and bought a house together and starting out completely from scratch," one commenter noted. "There might be like five items that might not be used by some."

And while most were impressed by the savings, they did question the space needed to store the entire set.

"I think the people who are most suited to buy something like this are people who've just purchased a second home, like a lake house or other vacation house, and need to fully outfit a second kitchen," someone wrote on Reddit.

Others echoed the sentiment.

"I want this but I'd probably have to get rid of my entire kitchen setup to fit most of this," a commenter noted.

10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in September

Debatable causes for concern aside, it's clear that Le Creuset enjoys a massive fanbase willing to splurge on items, especially when they are heavily discounted. Many commenters, in fact, took to Reddit to discuss their passion for the brand and their inability to look away from the deal.

Some comments may even inspire a chuckle or two! Like the 65-year-old woman who claims to "have every kitchen device, dish or pan" that she could ever need. "I love Marseilles blue and I don't own much Le Creuset," she wrote on the platform. "I have no doubt this is worth $4k. The real question: is it worth a divorce?"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This isn't the first time that a Costco sale inspired seemingly endless conversations about the worthiness of offered products. Back in May, for example, the warehouse club dropped the price on ten very popular products (from batteries to San Pellegrino sparkling water, beef patties, and gloves), causing a storm on social media and, we can only imagine, driving a hefty amount of sales to the platform.

This is all to say: if you've always wanted an exhaustive Le Creuset set, this might be your very best chance to snag one at a reasonable price.