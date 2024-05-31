10 Popular Costco Items That Just Dropped In Price

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

From Aldi to Target, a number of major retailers recently lowered prices on hundreds of items to help everyday shoppers get the most out of their grocery budgets. Now, a fan-favorite warehouse club is joining its fellow grocers in dropping prices for a variety of popular products.

Back in March this year, Costco executives announced price reductions on several popular foods, beverages, and household items. And during a May 30 earnings call, the retailer revealed that it had just lowered the cost of several additional Costco products to provide customers with even more value.

We've rounded up 10 popular products that have dropped in price this year using the information that Costco has shared, as well as online reports of recent price drops from Costco members. So, grab your grocery bag and get ready to relish in these enticing savings opportunities.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 90

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 22 g

Frozen shrimp sold under Costco's popular private label brand—Kirkland Signature—has dropped in price by $1, new Costco CFO Gary Millerchip announced on May 30. The executive did not say how much the item costs following the price reduction.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 200

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

Snack lovers, rejoice! Costco just dropped the price for 1.5-pound bags of Kirkland Signature Organic Pine Nuts from $29.99 to $24.99, according to Millerchip. These nuts are great for sprinkling on top of salads, blending into pesto, or even eating straight out of the bag.

Kirkland Signature Batteries

If you're running low on battery supplies, now would be a great time to stock up at Costco. Company executives announced in March that 48-count packs of Kirkland Signature batteries had dropped in price from $17.99 to $15.99.

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Nutrition information unavailable.

On the hunt for refreshing, affordable summer beverage options? If you shop at Costco, you're in luck. The retailer announced in March that it had lowered prices from $16.99 to $14.99 for 24-packs of San Pellegrino Sparkling Water.

Kirkland Signature Frozen Fruit

Nutrition information unavailable.

Don't be too surprised if your summer smoothies are cheaper this year. In March, Costco announced that it had lowered prices for four-pound bags of Kirkland Signature frozen fruit from $14.99 to $10.99.

Kirkland Signature Fully Cooked Bacon

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 90

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

Shoppers recently noticed that Costco quietly slashed prices for its Kirkland Signature Fully-Cooked Bacon—at least at several warehouses. A customer reported on Reddit that the product's price had dropped from $14.99 to $12.99.

"Its price is pretty volatile but I've seen it as low as $10.99 and as high as $18.99," the customer added.

Some locations have apparently lowered prices for the Kirkland Signature item even more. Two Redditors reported scoring the bacon for just $12.49. Since the level of discount appears to vary, members should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm how much it costs in their area.

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Extract

Yet another Kirkland Signature item is among the Costco products that have gotten much more affordable lately. Several shoppers recently reported a serious price reduction for Kirkland Signature Vanilla Extract, a popular baking staple at the warehouse club.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One of these shoppers said they scored a 16-ounce bottle for just $11 after paying $20 the last time they purchased the item. As with the Kirkland Signature Full-Cooked Bacon, prices for the vanilla extract could vary by warehouse. Still, you might want to check out the item at your local Costco to see if your warehouse has rolled out any similar price reductions.

Sun West Calrose Rice

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 170

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g, Trans Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

A popular type of rice sold at Costco—Sun West Calrose Rice—has become even more appealing to shoppers after a recent price cut.

In a Reddit thread, one shopper recalled that the 50-pound bags cost around $26 before the COVID-19 pandemic then later skyrocketed to a peak of $46. Thankfully, the product has become much more affordable since then. The Redditor said the massive bags cost $29 the last time they spotted them. Another reported seeing prices as low as $25 in Southern California.

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Nutrition information unavailable.

Just in time for grilling season, Costco has reportedly lowered prices for a staple barbecue item: Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties. While the frozen burgers were previously priced at $25.99, they've recently gone down to just around $22.99, a shopper reported on Reddit.

Shoppers say they're still not as cheap as they were before the pandemic, but any discount is welcome at a time when inflation is still on the rise.

Kirkland Signature Nitrile Gloves

According to Costco shoppers, prices for Kirkland Signature Nitrile Gloves skyrocketed from about $10 to around $30 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully, customers won't experience quite as much sticker shock with the item nowadays.

A Redditor reported that the gloves had dropped down to around $20. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, each box contains 400 gloves.