10 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in September

America's leading warehouse club is helping shoppers save on a wide variety of items, including snacks, sweets, and soup.
Avatar for Brianna Ruback
By
Published on August 28, 2024 | 8:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott
In August, Costco shoppers saw the addition of multiple bakery items, the return of a fan-favorite pie, and the launch of new sour candy. Now, for the next three-and-a-half weeks, they'll also be able to score some exciting new deals.

As part of its monthly installment of discounts, which are listed in Costco's mail-order coupon book, the warehouse club is offering a range of deals from Aug. 28 to Sept. 22. That's 25 days of savings on groceries, electronics, toiletries, and more.

Between Labor Day, back-to-school season, tailgates, and the upcoming fall holidays, there are multiple major shopping occasions underway, so you won't want to miss out on these month-long markdowns. Whether you're looking to round up some kid-friendly snacks, stock up on kitchen essentials, or get a head start on Halloween purchases, Costco can help you get what you need.

Here are 10 of the best Costco deals you can score in September. As always, prices may vary by location, and warehouse prices are typically lower than those online.

Mars Chocolate Candy Variety Pack

mars candy variety pack
Costco
  • Nutrition:
  • Snickers (Per 1 Bar)
  • Calories: 250
  • Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)
  • Sodium: 125 mg
  • Carbs: 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 28 g)
  • Protein: 4 g

While Halloween is still two months away, it's never too early to prepare for the upcoming spooky season. The warehouse club is marking down its 30-count chocolate candy variety pack by $7.20, bringing the price to $20.79 at the warehouse. Each box includes individually wrapped Snickers, Twix, Milky Way bars, peanut M&M's, and milk chocolate M&M's. How's that for a sweet deal?

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Granola Bars

Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Peanut Granola Bars
Photo: Costco
  • Nutrition: (Per 1 Bar)
  • Calories: 160
  • Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
  • Sodium: 135 mg
  • Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)
  • Protein: 3 g

Looking for an easy, satisfying, on-the-go snack? Consider snagging a box of nut-filled granola bars. Costco is offering Nature Valley's Peanut Sweet & Salty Nut Granola Bars for $5 off. Each box now costs $10.99 and includes 48 individual bars that are chock-full of peanuts and dipped in a peanut and almond butter-flavored coating.

Roaster's Reserve K-Cups

roaster's reserve k-cup pods
Costco
  • Nutrition information unavailable.

K-cups are a go-to, convenient option for many coffee drinkers, and now, shoppers can stock up on them at a discounted price. The warehouse club is taking $6 off the limited-edition Roaster's Reserve K-Cup Pod Variety Pack. Each box includes 60 pods that come in five flavors: Donut Shop Regular Medium Roast Coffee, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend Medium Roast Coffee, La Colombe Corsica Darker Roast Coffee, Lavazza Classico Medium Roast Coffee, and Green Mountain Dark Magic Dark Roast Coffee. This box is now $23.99 at the warehouse.

Additionally, Costco is taking $8 off Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup pods and $6 off Starbucks French Roast Whole Coffee, bringing the prices down to $31.99 and $13.99, respectively.

Campbell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup

simply campbell's chicken noodle soup
Costco
  • Nutrition: (Per 1 Cup)
  • Calories: 160
  • Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
  • Sodium: 680 mg
  • Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)
  • Protein: 9 g

As the temperatures go down, the need to curl up with something warm and cozy goes up. And if there's one food famously known to provide instant comfort, it's chicken noodle soup. At Costco, shoppers can pick up an eight-count package of Campbell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup for $7.99 at the warehouse, thanks to a $5.60 discount.

PopCorners Variety Pack

popcorners variety pack
Costco
  • Nutrition:
  • Sea Salt PopCorners (Per 1 Package)
  • Calories: 120
  • Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
  • Sodium: 190 mg
  • Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)
  • Protein: 2 g

Need to stock up on some crunchy lunchbox additions? PopCorners chips are now on sale for $4.70 off, lowering the price to $10.99 in stores. Each box includes 30 one-ounce bags of air-popped corn chips that come in four flavors: sea salt, spicy queso, kettle corn, and white cheddar.

Kodiak Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix

 

kodiak power cakes flapjacks & waffle mix
Sam's Club
  • Nutrition: (Per 1/2 Cup)
  • Calories: 220
  • Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
  • Sodium: 450 mg
  • Carbs: 37 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)
  • Protein: 15 g

Grab your pan or waffle iron and your favorite syrup. Costco is now discounting Kodiak's Power Cakes Flapjack & Waffle Mix by $4, bringing the in-store price down to $8.99. Each 4.5-pound box contains three 24-ounce packets of mix, which each have 15 grams of protein per serving.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips

tyson crispy chicken strips
Instacart
  • Nutrition: (Per 3-oz. Serving)
  • Calories: 190
  • Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
  • Sodium: 550 mg
  • Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
  • Protein: 14 g

Whether dipped in ketchup, paired with fries, or served on top of a salad, frozen chicken strips are an essential item when you're craving something crispy. At Costco, members can pick up a three-pound bag of Tyson's Crispy Chicken Strips for $10.49 at the warehouse after a $4.50 markdown. This item consists of fully cooked, breaded chicken breast strips with rib meat, which you can heat up in the oven, air fryer, or microwave.

Rao's Eggplant Parmesan

rao's eggplant parmesan
Instacart
  • Nutrition: (Per 1 Cup)
  • Calories: 240
  • Fat: 17 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)
  • Sodium: 610 mg
  • Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)
  • Protein: 9 g

Rao's is known for more than just its iconic sauce. The brand also has its own line of frozen meals, such as eggplant parmesan, which is now on sale for $11.99 at the warehouse after a $5 discount. This item features breaded eggplant slices with Rao's marinara sauce and imported Italian cheeses. Each box contains two trays, which each serve about five people.

Amylu Andouille Chicken Sausage

amylu andouille chicken sausages
Instacart
  • Nutrition: (Per 1 Link)
  • Calories: 110
  • Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)
  • Sodium: 500 mg
  • Carbs: 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)
  • Protein: 13 g

As shoppers gear up for end-of-summer cookouts, Labor Day barbecues, and tailgate festivities, Costco just dropped the price of one item you'll want to throw on your grill: Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausage. Each package contains 16 fully cooked sausage links, which have 13 grams of protein per serving. These now cost $10.99 in stores with a $4 discount.

Organic Sprouted Pumpkin Seeds

go raw organic sprouted pumpkin seeds
Costco
  • Nutrition: (Per 1/4 Cup)
  • Calories: 180
  • Fat: 15 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)
  • Sodium: 180 mg
  • Carbs: 3 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
  • Protein: 8 g

Pumpkin season is about to be in full swing, and Costco is helping shoppers prepare for the festive occasion. Go Raw's Organic Pumpkin Seeds are now on sale for $3.60 off, clocking in at $6.39 at the warehouse. As a bonus, these contain just two ingredients: organic sprouted pumpkin seeds and sea salt. Place them on muffins, sprinkle them on salads, or add them to your yogurt—the possibilities are endless!

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
