6 Costco Finds Shoppers Say Feel Like a ‘Luxury Upgrade’

Costco isn’t exactly a luxury shopping destination or experience—but there are some real gems in the warehouse chain’s inventory. Members can grab caviar, fancy bedsheets, and high-end groceries for a fantastic deal in stores and online, making special treats an affordable indulgence. So which products do customers rave about not just for special occasions but year-round? Here are six Costco finds shoppers say feel like a real luxury upgrade.

Bella Sun Luci California Sun Dried Tomatoes

Bella Sun Luci California Sun Dried Tomatoes with Olive Oil & Italian Herbs is a luxury food at an affordable price (around $12 depending on your location), shoppers say. “I use them up as pizza toppings. They go really well with those frozen Costco cheese pizzas, with some mozzarella rounds marking off the slices,” one Redditor said.

Ghirardelli Premium Brownie Mix

Ghirardelli Premium Brownie Mix Triple Chocolate is another affordable item that feels like pure luxury. “I made these brownies and took them to a meeting for people with hearing loss. They loved them and couldn’t believe that it was a mix! They are so good!!!” one member said.

Maison Perrier Sparkling Water

The Maison Perrier Sparkling Water is a delicious indulgence for just $18.99. "I used to buy Arrowhead sparkling spring water, but can't find it where I live, anymore, so the more expensive Perrier is what supplants it," one shopper said. "It's perfectly refreshing, with just the right carbonation for me, and free of the chemicals and poor taste (and, occasionally, smell) of the local tap water."

Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count Cotton 6-piece Sheet Set

Costco’s Hotel Signature 800 Thread Count Cotton 6-piece Sheet Set is on sale for $89.99 down from $109.99. “We recently bought the split king bed and now we need twin fitted sheets with a king flat sheet. I didn’t know I needed king pillowcases but they complete the set! Leave it to Costco to provide the perfect solution. The sheets are premium quality and we are sleeping like a king and queen!” one shopper said.

Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles

Costco shoppers say the Utah Truffles Dark Chocolate Truffles With Sea Salt taste like pure luxury. “I love these. Good quality chocolate with just the right amount of salt. The outside melts away to a luscious creamy center. I’m hooked. I wish they were always in your store so I can just pick them up instead of ordering,” one member said.

Tsar Nicoulai Caviar

One Costco member was thrilled to find the Tsar Nicoulai Estate Caviar in store for $53.99. “My Costco is so fancy, I love it. Bought this for my wife’s birthday and made little blini with some whipped cream cheese. So good and I love Costco for having this,” the happy shopper said. “Can you imagine if they offered samples on this? Line would be out the door!” another commented.