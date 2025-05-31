11 Costco “Member Favorites” Everyone Is Buying This Week

Shopping at Costco can be overwhelming. After all, the warehouse is huge with long and wide aisles filled with thousands of amazing products. To simplify things and guide shoppers in the right direction, the company offers tabs on its website, including a “Member Favorites” section. Here, you can find some of the most popular items in the store’s history, ranging from name-brand must-haves and great gift card deals to Kirkland Signature essentials, which are far superior in quality and value compared to the competition. Here are 11 Costco “Member Favorites” everyone (including myself!) is buying this week.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

I struggle to get my kids to consume enough protein, and they turn their noses up at anything that remotely tastes like protein powder. Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are a must-buy, as each bottle delivers 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories, while tasting like your average chocolate milk. Costco offers the best deal on them, and I have compared prices everywhere.

Uber Gift Cards

School ends for my kids next week, and I have lots of teacher gifts to give this year. My go-to gift is always some sort of gift cards purchased at Costco. Last year, I bought a few sets of $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards), which can be used for transportation via Uber or to order food on the Uber Eats app. Get it for just $79.99, a $20 savings, or $40 per card. I also bought a few for myself.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

If you are a maple syrup snob and will only use pure maple syrup, you are well aware how expensive it can be. Luckily, Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup exists. It is a must-buy for most Costco shoppers, as the high-quality syrup is an excellent deal compared to other stores. Considering the price of maple syrup is higher because most maple syrup is sourced from Canada, there is no better time than the present to stock up on the pancake topping.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oi

One of Costco’s most coveted items is its Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” one shopper says. It’s also a sensational deal, making it one of the best-selling items at the store.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Coffee Beans

Coffee is super expensive right now, primarily due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The best deals in town for high-quality K-Cups, whole beans, and ground beans are at Costco. One Costco favorite is the Kirkland Signature Colombian Coffee Dark Roast, which comes with three pounds of finely ground supremo beans in a large can.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast cans are another warehouse favorite. The chicken is super tender and delicious, and comes in handy for those times when you don’t have fresh chicken on hand. The package comes with six cans of the warehouse’s trademark canned chicken, which can be used to make chicken salad, quesadillas, soups, and casseroles.

Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice

Costco sells large bags of imported rice, including Kirkland Signature Thai Hom Mali Jasmine Rice. While it might seem overwhelming to buy 25 pounds of rice, keep in mind that it can last up to two years if stored properly. Many shoppers opt for delivery for convenience. “This is the best rice ever! If you want to eat rice, eat this. I’m so so glad Costco delivers this,” one shopper writes in their review.

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa

Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa is another grain that is a favorite amongst shoppers. “From Andean farmers to your table,” is emblazoned on this 4.5-pound bag of Kosher and certified Organic quinoa. “This is the only quinoa that I will buy. I make this quinoa in the pressure cooker, and it cooks to perfection each time. I purchased other brands of quinoa that needed a lot more attention/ingredients/time to make and did not taste as good as the Kirkland Signature Organic Quinoa. Buy this brand. You will not regret your purchase!” writes one shopper.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Garofalo Pasta

Garofalo ranked fourth of all store-bought pastas on one of our recent lists, for tasting far closer to restaurant-quality pasta than its price suggests. “Just look for a textured surface or bronze cut,” suggests u/cinnamoncarrotcake. Costo sells a package of eight bags of Organic Spaghetti Noodles, a fan favorite among shoppers, as well as a six-bag variety pack.

Kirkland Parchment Paper

Costco is a great place to shop for kitchen essentials like tin foil, plastic baggies, and parchment paper is one of the must-buys, according to shoppers. “The Kirkland Parchment Paper is incredible quality and the savings is $$$. Downside is that it’ll last forever if you don’t cook a lot or find creative ways to use it,” one says. “I use it for air fryer. Don’t have to wash air fryer as often anymore,” another adds.

Kirkland Shampoo and Conditioner

Many people swear by Kirkland Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, described as an “ultra-luxurious, professional salon formula” at a cost-effective price. “They are $10 a bottle and last me about 6 months. My hair feels amazing, better than many high end brands,” one Redditor says. “Like you, I’ve tried about a trillion shampoos. You buy a bottle, it’s awful, and it sits on the shelf. You buy another brand, and pretty soon it’s sitting next to the first one,” writes one Costco shopper. “I got this bottle expecting to add to my collection of failures, and was thrilled to finally succeed. It lathers well in any water, hard or soft. It rinses out completely,” they continue. “And you don’t need much of it. Buy it, you’ll like it.”