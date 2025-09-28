11 Best New Costco Items With “Member-Only Savings”

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The day is finally here: The new batch of Costco Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values has dropped with some of the best deals on everything from food and drinks to electronics and clothes. This month’s markdowns run through October 19, or until items sell out, and there are many excellent buys to take advantage of. Here are the 11 best Costco items with Member-Only Savings starting now.

Hershey’s Variety Pack: $6.80 Off

Go big or go home this Halloween with Hershey’s Variety Pack, 30-count, now $6.80 off. It comes with 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds, 6 Kit Kat Wafer Bars, and 10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “I bought these for Halloween this year, because I wanted to be the cool house on the street, and that I was! The kids loved the fact that I had full size candy bars; not like my cheap-o neighbor Hope, whom buys the cheap hard candy that no one’s ever heard of or enjoys…. And you really can’t beat the price, I mean, isn’t that the whole point of Costco: wholesale that is a bang for your buck?” writes a shopper.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels: $5.60 Off

You should stock up on Bounty Advanced Paper Towels at Costco when they go on sale, because the savings are big. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and are a great deal at Costco when regularly priced. However, the 12-pack will be an additional $5.60 off this month.

NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee: $5 Off

NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee, House Blend, Light-Medium Roast, currently $5 off, is a favorite of Costco shoppers. “I have been drinking this coffee for several years, there is a large package at an affordable price. I like instant coffees and not strong ones. I recommend it,” writes one shopper. “Principally a fresh brewed coffee drinker I don’t like instant coffees that much but when an instant can provide a quick fix when brewing isn’t practical, Taster’s Choice comes the closest to matching a good brewed coffee,” another adds.

Vita Coco, Coconut Water: $5.80 Off

The 18-pack Vita Coco, Coconut Water, a great hydration source, is on major sale, $5.80 off. “​​This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn’t be more satisfied with my purchase,” a shopper says.

Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza: $4 Off

I love cauliflower crust pizza. If I am craving meat, I get the Kirkland Signature Supreme, but when I just want veggies, Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza is the way to go. The gluten-free veggie-packed favorite is an additional $4 off this month.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips: $4.50 Off

Chicken strips are a must-have for your freezer. They are such an easy source of protein, especially for busy days when you don’t have time to cook from scratch. This month, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips are $4.50 off.

Classico Organic Pasta Sauce: $4 Off

Which sauce is better: Rao’s vs. Classico? The heated debate has never been settled, but I suggest going with the latter this month. A 3-pack of Classico Organic Pasta Sauce, 32 oz, is $4 off.

Brand Name K-Cups: $8 Off

If you need to restock your K-Cup supply, now is the time. So many options, including Newman’s Own, Tully’s, Caribou Coffee, and Donut Shop are on sale. Take $8 off an 80-count box. The online price is $35.99, but you will pay less in the store.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ensure Shakes: $10 Off

If you drink Ensure Original Nutrition Shakes, stock up on the 8 fl. oz, 30-pack, Vanilla while they are $10 off, $39.99 online. “They are absolutely GREAT! I started with vanilla and liked it, then banana nut and it was very good, and I was all set not to like the case of chocolate. It was so great that I ordered a second case of the chocolate. Each bottle is like starting off your day with a milk shake. And with the free shipping & handling and the $5 off, you are paying just over a buck each. Try them and be prepared to be surprised!” a shopper writes.

Popcornopolis Halloween Monster: $10 Off

Are you throwing a Halloween party? This 24-pack of Popcornopolis Halloween Monster 2.2 oz Caramel Corn Mini Cones is now just $29.99 after $10 off, available online only. “After searching for unique treats, I ordered this online a few weeks prior to Halloween and I am so happy I did! These were so adorable when they arrived and everyone who received one from our house was so excited and happy when we handed them out. We tried one of the treats ourselves and the popcorn was fresh, full of flavor, the packaging was absolutely adorable!!! Perfect Price Point for such a fun treat! I hope they’re available next year as they’re now my holiday must!” a shopper wrote last year.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier: $8 Off

Keep the family hydrated this fall with the help of Costco. This variety pack, a 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit, comes with 30 hydration packs, neatly packaged in a resealable bag, and is sure to replenish your electrolytes. It is $8 off.