July is in full swing and there are lots of new deals to be had at your local Costco warehouse and on the website. Whether you are on the market for a new ice maker, MacBook computer, La Mer facecream or gourmet salmon to serve at your summer soiree, there are lots of opportunities to save big bucks on everything you need and want. Here are the 11 best new Costco member savings items on sale now.

GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker

One of my favorite Costco purchases ever is the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker, which makes 38 lbs of ice nuggets at a time. Right now it is $100 off bringing the price down to $469.99. “I have been eyeing one of these for over 5 years and could never justify paying $600+ for a countertop ice maker. My sister has one and loves it and I’ve read many many reviews about how great they are,” one reviewer says. “After a few weeks of use I can say it was a fantastic decision to get this. An enormous upgrade from my two little ice trays I’ve been using for 6 years. This machine kicks out perfect ice and helps keep the party going with plenty of ice for several drinks with the ability to kick out new ice very fast.”

MacBook Air Laptop

If you have been waiting around to buy a new laptop, don’t miss this great opportunity. Get the MacBook Air Laptop (13-inch) – Apple M4 chip, Built for Apple Intelligence, 10-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB Memory, 256GB SSD Storage for $949.99 minus $100, bringing the price down to $849.99. If you need more memory, the other version is on sale too.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

La Mer

La Mer, one of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, is surprisingly available at Costco for a significantly lower price. The brand’s trademark cream is a fantastic Treasure Hunt deal this month. The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $218.99, after $90 off. It’s such a great deal that there is a five-item limit per membership. A great add-on? La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion, for $209.99.

7.5 Pounds Cedar Planked Salmon Portions

Having a dinner party this summer? Order 20, 6 ounce portions of Cedar Planked Salmon, a total of 7.5 pounds. Originally $189.99 it is currently $50 off, just $139.99 including shipping and handling. “Delicious with a great presentation,” writes one shopper. “Dinner party for 10 and the Salmon was the star of the show. Wonderful marinade. Be sure to cook thoroughly (even if it seems like the plank is on fire).”

Creed Aventus

I was shocked to see Creed Aventus, the luxury fragrance brand’s most popular item, at Costco for less than half the price of other stores. The “dry wood, fresh, citrus & fruity” cologne sells for $495 on the Creed website, and is just $239.00 at Costco after $60 off. “Audacious, confident and powerful, this signature fragrance from The House of Creed has been delicately crafted to create a true contemporary classic,” Creed writes about it on their website.

Orgain Clean Grass Fed Protein Shake, Creamy Chocolate Fudge

Costco is the best resource for protein shakes. Right now, an 18-pack of Orgain Clean Grass Fed Protein Shakes, Creamy Chocolate Fudge, is just $34.99. “These are the original Orgain grass fed protein shakes. They are delicious!” writes one shopper. “They are an excellent product!”

Calphalon Premier Tri-Ply 12-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Now is the time to refresh your pots and pans. Calphalon Premier Tri-Ply 12-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is a serious steal, $199.99 less $60, bringing the price down to $139.99. “Bought this a week back, cooked omelette paneer chicken noodles and pasta. Everything came out clean just like nonstick. I didn’t even have to use barkeepers friend for cleaning it, just goes in the dishwasher. There was no discoloration at all after cooking. This is better than the pricier brands I own, love it! Thanks to Costco for providing great value, I ordered another set of this,” one shopper says. Another adds “they are best value in terms of quality and handling,” that the “pans are heat up fast and evenly,” and food “turns out great.”

iDESIGN Kitchen Bins

iDESIGN Kitchen Bins are my go-to tool for organizing my fridge and cabinets. This 4-piece set comes with two 4″ x 4″ x 14.5″ clean bins, one 8″ x 4″ x 14.5″ clear bin, and a 5.5″ x 13.75″ x 4″ soda can holder. Currently the set is $23.99 after $5 off.

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza is one of the most delicious deep-dish pizzas on the planet. You can order a three-pack with one pepperoni, cheese, and sausage for $20 off or $69.99. It makes an excellent gift for any pizza lovers – including yourself.

inKind One eGift Card

A great way to save at Costco is by using gift cards. For example, right now, get an inKind One eGift Card ($100 Value), which can be redeemed at thousands of restaurants, for an additional $10 off, bringing the price down to $64.99. “I’ve had an InKind account for 2 yrs and relied on purchasing credit at 20-30% discounts during holidays. I don’t use the InKind Pass option of getting 20% rebate when using credit card. You save more buying ‘credit’. When I bought 3 of these InKind GC, I had no problem loading all 3 into my credit balance. In past I would have to spend $500 just to get $650 (30% bonus) credit but with Costco, I spend $70 to get $100 (42% bonus). This is a great buy and I plan to buy 3-4 more GCs in coming months. I don’t understand why some reviewers say they can only load 1 GC at a time. I can load multiples,” suggests one shopper.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract, one of the finest vanilla extracts in the world, isn’t cheap. Over at Williams Sonoma, a set of two will cost you $95.90. Get the same exact sizes on Costo’s website for almost half the price. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up. A set of two is now only $39.99 after $10, which is a serious steal.