Costco Shoppers' Favorite Frozen Pizza May Be Gone Soon

Costco shoppers may want to start backstocking their home freezers with pizza. Rumor has it that Milton's Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Crust pizza may soon be leaving stores, at least in the form that shoppers know and love today.

A Costco shopper recently posted on Reddit that they spotted the fan-favorite pizza brand marked with the so-called death star, or an asterisk, on its pricing label.

The asterisk often signifies that the product will not be reordered once the supplies run out, but some insiders say it's not always as grim. The symbol may mean that only this specific Costco store isn't restocking the item due to low sales, or that the company is making a small tweak to the product.

For example, the pizza may be due for updated packaging or stock, or Costco may end up stocking different flavors of Milton's Cauliflower pies. Additionally, the gluten-free pizza could just be benched temporarily, to create space for seasonal items and will return at a later time.

Unlike most stores where products just disappear and never return, Costco is doing shoppers a courtesy with their last chance asterisk.

If Milton's is your absolute favorite, you'll be happy to know the four flavors of their cauliflower crust pizza—Four Cheese, Roasted Vegetable, Pepperoni, and Margherita—are available at supermarkets nationwide. Costco's exclusive two-packs, however, include the Roasted Vegetable and two special flavors, Grilled Chicken and Garlic, and a Meat Lover's Trio (topped with Italian sausage, uncured pepperoni, and chopped uncured bacon.)

If the Costco-only pizzas are your jam, now is certainly the time to stock up in Costco's freezer section. A tip from Redditors on how to optimize limited freezer space? Unbox your pizzas and stack the shrink-wrapped pies. Snap a picture of the cooking directions on your phone or cut them out and keep them on the fridge with a magnet, so when the time comes, you can cook that frozen pizza just right. Alternatively, you could write the time and temp directly on the plastic with a Sharpie, which in Milton's case, is 425 degrees for 15 minutes.

Even if Milton's soon disappears from Costco's freezer case forever, there are alternatives. Costco's house brand, Kirkland, offers frozen cauliflower crust pizza—and one that some say is even better. A supreme two-pack is topped with pepperoni, sausage, roasted vegetables, and a three-cheese blend. The gluten-free pizza is a longtime favorite of Costco shoppers, thanks to the crispy crust, a variety of toppings, and the ability to pretty much please everyone on pizza night.