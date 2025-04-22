7 Best Costco Mother's Day Gifts to Buy Before They Sell Out

Mother's Day is coming up fast (Sunday, May 11, but of course you already knew that… right?) and it's time to start thinking about what to get. Costco is a great place to find gifts because not only does the warehouse chain carry some really nice high-end items, they cannot be beat on price. And what moms truly appreciate is thriftiness along with thoughtfulness, so long as you aren't gifting Kirkland Signature paper towels or something similar, you're guaranteed to find something nice. Whether it's candy and flowers or cult beauty items, Costco has you covered. Here are the seven best Costco Mother's Day gifts to buy before they sell out completely.

Godiva Premium Assortment Spring Box

The limited-edition Godiva Premium Assortment Spring Box ($54.99) is an ideal gift for mom. Each beautifully-packaged box of delicious Belgian chocolates includes 3 Milk Chocolate Creme Puff, 2 Milk Chocolate Almond Caramel, 4 Midnight Swirl, 3 Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Heaven, 2 Dark Chocolate Coconut, 2 Milk Chocolate Ganache Bliss, 2 Dark Chocolate Caramel Lion, 2 Milk Caramel Embrace, 1 Raspberry Star, 2 Dark Chocolate Lava Cake Truffle, 2 Crème Brûlée Truffle, and 2 Dark Ganache Bliss.

Mother's Day 50-Stem Lavender Roses

These gorgeous Mother's Day 50-stem Lavender Roses ($62.99) are beautiful and bound to be a hit. "Our stunning Rainforest Alliance Certified roses are hand picked from our South American farms," Costco says. "While we pride ourselves in providing the highest quality flowers, we are also socially responsible protecting the environment and the farm employees in the process."

La Mer The Treatment Lotion

The La Mer The Treatment Lotion ($139.99) is a cult classic for a reason—it's one of the most highly-rated luxury items available at Costco, for a fantastic price. "I was thrilled to find the La Mer Treatment Lotion on Costco.com! This product is amazing and Costco offers it at a wonderful price. Thank you!!" one excited shopper said.

Sprinkles Red Velvet Cups

Sprinkles Red Velvet Cups just dropped at some warehouses on the West Coast and Southeast markets, so if you see them, grab a box—they are delicious and perfect for adding to a gift basket. "They are very sweet but on point with flavor," one Redditor said. "They were quite enjoyable for a naughty treat. These are definitely something you share with a person with while drinking plain black coffee that will offset some of the sweetness."

Mother's Day Snack Tote

This Mother's Day Snack Tote ($59.99) is so cute and jam-packed with goodies like pastries, olives, cookies, and more. "Really cute and had a lot of little items perfect for snacking or tea time. Good mix of savory and sweet with a European theme. Looks good and was packed well. My mom loved it, especially the tote it came in," one happy shopper said.

Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board

The Happy Mother's Day Charcuterie Board ($49.99) is a big hit with shoppers for good reason—it contains high-end treats including Smoked Gouda Cheese Spread, Valley Lahvosh Sesame Rounds Crackers, Napa Valley Stone Ground Mustard, Bonne Maman jam, and more. "My mom loved the Mother's day basket! She didn't stop raving about it!" one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex

Moms are tired! Very, very tired (okay, I might be projecting a little bit here) and the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi Recovery Complex ($96.99) is the perfect serum to make mom look like she's had a good night's sleep when she's actually been up with a teething baby. This cult beauty item is a perfect gift and lasts quite a while, too. "Love Estée Lauder. What a difference this repair has made in a very short time. My skin is clear and soft," one shopper said.