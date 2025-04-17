11 New Costco Products Other Shoppers are Kinda Obsessed With

Spring is springing and with the upcoming holidays, including Easter, Passover, and Cinco de Mayo, quickly approaching, Costco stores are filling up with new products. Several new items have hit the bakery section, including take-and-bake rolls and a new cheesecake, while many new and exciting snacks and even a Hershey's branded s'mores kit are also making their debut. Here are 11 new Costco products shoppers are kinda obsessed with this month.

Orchard Valley Harvest Zesty Southwest Salad Topper

Move over croutons. According to influencer Costco Does It Again, Orchard Valley Harvest Zesty Southwest Salad Topper is an easy way to "level up" your salad. The accouterment is "the perfect blend of every salty bite that takes your salad over the top like corn sticks, corn nuts, almonds, pepitas, and cheese crisps,' she writes. "Once you sprinkle this mix on top of your salad, you won't be able to go without and you won't have to since it comes in a 24 ounce bag."

Brown Butter Sugar Cookies

Brown Butter Sugar Cookies are creating a buzz in the bakery. "These taste like the butter sugar cookies they usually sell for holiday cookies. Buttery, soft, slightly chewy and great with a glass of milk!" writes What's in Your Cart. "They are 🔥," one follower commented. "Smash," added another.

Strawberry Streusel Cheescake

Also in the bakery is a new Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake. "Strawberry + Cheesecake = Landing in my cart," writes What's in Your Cart. "@costco bakery items are huge and probably extremely unhealthy but you guys know I can't say no to strawberry AND cheesecake together! This was sooooo yummy! It's sweet but not overly sweet. I would definitely buy this again and there will be no problem finishing this bad boy!"

Chick-Fil-A Sauce

Now, a perfect pairing for Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks, Costco is carrying Chick-fil-A sauce. "Chick-fil-A sauce at Costco!" announces Laura Jayne Lamb Costco Hot Finds on Instagram. Get two, 24-ounce bottles for just $8.59, a significant savings compared to the fast food chain or your local grocery store. "This is the first time I've ever seen it there," she exclaims in the video.

Girl Scouts Chipwich

What do you get when you take Girl Scout cookies and add ice cream? "Chipwich Girl Scouts Thin Mints Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches at Costco! Man do these look tasty!! 😋 Made with premium mint ice cream, chocolate mint cookies, and real chocolate chips! Get 10 for $12.99," writes Costco Buys.

Nurri Milkshake Protein Shakes

Nurri Milkshake protein shakes are becoming all the rage at Costco. "These are my wife and I's favorite tasting ready-to-drink protein shake. Ever since Fairlife went over $30 a case, these have made it into my cart at least once a month," writes one shopper. "Vanilla tastes like melted low fat vanilla ice cream. The chocolate tastes like chocolate pudding with a different texture. There are rumors a strawberry flavor will be released after this year," adds another.

Mexican Soda Variety Pack

Cinco de Mayo is less than a month away and Costco shoppers are psyched for this Mexican Soda Variety Pack of real sugar soda. "Get 24 glass bottles of Coca-Cola (12), Sprite (6), and Fanta Orange (6), all sweetened with cane sugar! 🙌🏻 They taste WAY better than the originals! 😍 $35.69 for the pack," writes Costco Finds.

Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls

Pretty much everyone is crazy about a new take-and-bake item. "I spotted this NEW Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Roll at Costco! All butter dinner rolls topped with freshly made garlic parmesan butter…YUM! 😋 Reheat right in the foil pan for extra convenience! It's $7.99," writes Costco Finds.

Hershey's S'Mores Kit

S'mores night just got more delicious. Costco is now carrying a Hershey's S'Mores Kit with Reese's peanut butter cups and Hershey's, and Hershey's Caramel chocolate bars, graham crackers, and marshmallows. "🔥🍫 The ultimate s'mores kit is at Costco!" writes Laura Jayne Lamb. "This is next level!! 😍🔥👏," commented a follower.

Golden Sriracha Doritos

Over in the snack aisle, Golden Sriracha Doritos is creating a buzz. "Yes. The heat is good, not overwhelming. Couldn't place the dominant spice, but really good Asian flavors. Will buy again," endorses one person. "Tastes like Panda Express in chip form. I dig!!" writes a fan.

Kirkland Helles Style Larger

Beer drinkers are big fans of Kirkland Helles Style Larger, brewed by Deschutes. They are only sold at warehouses that carry brews, and shoppers confirm it is a hit. "It's delicious, super easy to sip on," says one. "I love this beer. It's not heavy like an IPA and it's not light like a Pacifico/Modelo/Coors Light. It's a great medium beer. Deschutes did a great job," explains one beer drinker.