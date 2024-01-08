Costco Just Released 3 Exciting New Bakery Items: 'The Costco Bakery Is On Fire Right Now'

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco's bakery is chock-full of options for fans of sweet and savory foods alike. Now, the members-only warehouse club is offering shoppers even more indulgences with the launch of not one, not two, but three new bakery items.

Recently, Costco members took to social media to rave about the new baked goods, which include one savory item and two desserts. These include Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread, Triple Chocolate Cream Pie, and Cookies 'N Cream Mini Cakes.

Laura Lamb, who runs the Instagram account @costcohotfinds, first spotted the Roasted Garlic Parmesan Bread for $7.99. According to the product sign depicted in the video, the bread is hand-scored, hearth-baked, and made with roasted garlic, parmesan cheese, and black pepper.

"This is quite possibly the best bread I've ever had in my life. The crust is slightly crisp and the inside is pillowy soft," she said, adding, "[…]This dipped in tomato soup would be a meal."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In the comments section, some Instagram users shared a few different ways to transform the bread, such as toasting it to make croutons or using it to make grilled cheese. Other commenters noted that Costco previously sold this bread several years ago.

Moving into desserts, Costco is capturing the attention of chocolate lovers with its new Triple Chocolate Cream Pie. Spotted for $19.99 by Lamb, the new dessert weighs nearly four pounds. It starts with a butter graham cracker crust and is layered with fudge brownie, chocolate custard, and a whipped topping covered in chocolate shavings.

"When I was at the checkout, the employees were raving about it, and they weren't wrong. The Costco bakery is on fire right now," Lamb said in a recent Instagram video.

Other shoppers expressed their own excitement for the new chocolatey baked good.

"4 lbs is insane… I'll take seven of them," one Instagram user commented. "This is dangerously good," another one added.

For Costco members seeking a slightly smaller dessert, the new Cookies 'N Cream Mini Cakes are available in six-count packages for $8.99, according to social media users.

On Reddit, one shopper described the new mini cakes as "very sweet and super moist" with "really great sugary frosting."

Besides cookies and cream, Costco offers mini cakes in several different flavors throughout the year, including lemon, raspberry, red velvet, and All American with Fudge Icing.

In addition to the three new bakery items, Costco recently rolled out a few other treats, including its Banana Nut Bread, which clocks in at two pounds. Before this, the warehouse club unveiled its new Almond Florentine Cookies, which are drizzled with chocolate and packaged in 16-count containers.