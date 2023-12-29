11 Best New Costco Bakery Items Of 2023

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Paying a visit to Costco is essentially embarking on a treasure hunt. Sure, there are items you're always going to see in stores like the tried-and-true $4.99 rotisserie chicken. But the members-only warehouse club keeps the shopping experience fresh by continuously updating its inventory and rearranging its shelves. This means every trip to Costco can look a little different.

One section of the warehouse that made many headlines this year is the bakery. Home to numerous beloved treats, this department kept customers' mouths watering and sweet tooths satisfied by introducing all kinds of new and exciting goodies, ranging from luscious pies to decadent cakes.

As 2023 comes to a close, let's take a trip down memory lane to revisit the baked goods that added some sweetness to shoppers' lives this year. Here are 11 of the best new bakery items Costco released in 2023.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

It's the dessert that flew off the shelves this year: Costco's Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie. First spotted in March, this massive confection clocked in at 4.75 pounds and featured a buttery graham cracker crust filled with a peanut butter chocolate mousse. Shortly after its debut, the pie garnered major praise, even prompting some shoppers to recreate it at home.

However, as the pie generated hype, many Costco members reported difficulty in finding the bakery item. Luckily, it returned to select warehouses over the summer. Time will only tell when the Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie will make its highly anticipated comeback.

Lemon Blueberry Loaf

Costco leveraged the popular flavor combination of lemon and blueberry this past spring with the launch of its Lemon Blueberry Loaf. Weighing around two pounds, this sweet and zesty treat consisted of a lemon pound cake studded with blueberries, drizzled with lemon icing, and topped with a crunchy butter streusel. While some shoppers reported a lack of blueberries or distinctive lemon flavor, the loaf still drew considerable praise.

"It's delicious, very moist, nice zing of lemon and the blueberries seem fresh," one shopper noted on Reddit. "We loved this. We found the lemon flavor to be spot on. Really good," another one added.

Lemon Meringue Cheesecake

The lemon-flavored bakery additions continued this year with Costco's Lemon Meringue Cheesecake. The citrusy dessert weighed nearly four pounds and featured a graham cracker base topped with lemon cheesecake, lemon filling, and toasted meringue.

Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco fan account @costcohotfinds, described this item as "sweet, savory, and tart," adding, "The bakery killed it with the meringue. It was perfect." Other shoppers agreed. "It was unbelievably great!" one Redditor wrote. "The lemon adds just the right amount of tartness to this light cheesecake. Too wonderful to last long," another one commented.

Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake

Pound cake is a classic dessert, and Costco's version stole the hearts of shoppers this year. In June, the warehouse club released its Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake, which was made with an all-butter pound cake featuring a sour cream-infused batter and topped with a sour cream-vanilla icing.

"We demolished that bad boy it was sooo good," one Instagrammer commented on a post from @costcobuys. Another described the dessert as "a moist piece of heaven."

Strawberries & Cream Bar Cake

Berries and cream are a dynamic duo, and Costco's new Strawberries & Cream Bar Cake proved it. Spotted by @costcohotfinds in June, this dessert featured a white sponge cake layered with strawberry filling and whipped cream, and topped with white chocolate shavings. The Instagram user went as far as saying, "It's one of the best desserts I've ever had." She added, "It's not too sweet, and it's nice and light, too."

Four Berry Pie

"Off the charts delicious," "absolutely amazing," and "yummy cold or hot," are just three ways Costco members described Costco's seasonal Four Berry Pie, which also launched in the spring. As its name implied, the pie's filling was packed with four types of berries: blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cranberries. Oh, and it weighed almost five pounds, so the dessert could easily feed a group.

Confetti Cookies

Costco added even more vibrancy to its baked goods selection in the spring with its 24-count boxes of Confetti Cookies. Currently available at the warehouse, these cookies are speckled with both rainbow sprinkles and white chocolate chips for additional sweetness.

"These do not last very long in my house! They are SO GOOD," one Facebook user commented on a post from the warehouse club. "I bought them for my kids and I think I ate half the container. Addicting," another one shared.

S'mores Cookies

Over the summer, Costco merged two beloved sweets into one for the ultimate summer treat: S'mores Cookies. Sold in a box of 24, these graham cracker-flavored cookies were decked out with chocolate chunks and marshmallows to deliver some summer night nostalgia. To take the cookies up a notch, multiple Costco members recommended heating these cookies up, either in the air fryer or microwave.

The bakery item's launch generated notable excitement, as reinforced by one shopper's Instagram comment: "*hops in car and speeds to costco, crashing into anything that gets in the way."

Green Chile Cornbread

Costco's bakery didn't only introduce desserts this year. It also dropped some savory additions like the new Green Chile Cornbread. Although the bakery item contained both roasted poblano and jalapeño peppers, multiple customers didn't find it spicy. Regardless, it still satisfied many shoppers, several of whom recommended topping the cornbread with cheese, butter, or hot honey.

Caramel Apple Mini Cakes

Nothing screams fall like an apple dessert, and Costco's new Caramel Apple Mini Cakes proved to be a winner. Sold in six-count packages, the bakery item featured mini caramel cakes topped with condensed milk frosting, caramel apples, and a caramel drizzle.

These mini cakes didn't just capture the attention of current Costco members. After @costcohotfinds announced the item's arrival, one Instagram user commented, "Renewing my membership for this."

Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries

Costco's latest bakery addition is geared toward the cherry lovers. The new Black Forest Bar Cake With Maraschino Cherries has layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherry filling. It's also topped with maraschino cherries and chocolate cherries for additional chocolate-cherry goodness. Instagram's @costcohotfinds, who called the cake "wildly good," spotted the bakery item for $17.99, though prices can vary by warehouse.