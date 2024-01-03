25 Best Frozen Foods at Costco Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The beauty of the frozen foods at Costco is that you don't have to worry about your bulk items going bad—that is, provided you have enough freezer space, of course. (Don't worry: Costco has freezers to sell you, too.)

Just like everything in the store, the freezer section looks different week to week with a vast selection of desserts, fruits and veggies, a few pizzas, and many a meal.

And since the mass complaints on Reddit about an apparent lack of selection six months ago, it appears that Costco has really stepped it up with many new offerings that seem to delight customers.

So, whether you are looking for freezer staples, a dessert, or a comfort food pick, here are 25 selections worth your time. Most of them are newer to Costco shelves or returning after a hiatus, so time will tell if they are here for the long haul.

Kirkland Signature Breaded Chicken Chunks

Per Serving (3 oz) : 140 calories, 5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 16 g protein

Costco always has a variety of chicken "nuggets" and they've recently entered the game with their own Kirkland Signature version that is garnering rave reviews. People have already taken liberty to create their own recipes. These lightly breaded chunks are made with no antibiotics, so you can feel good about serving them. The four-pound bag will cost you $13.99 at the warehouse.

La Vie Gourmand Halloumi Cheese Fries

Per Serving (5 cheese fries) : 220 calories, 15 g fat (7.5 g saturated fat), 570 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 13 g protein

Think of these "fries" like an elevated mozzarella stick made with Halloumi, a salty, delicious cheese from Cyprus. Ready to pop in your air fryer or oven whenever you feel like a cheesy bite. The box will cost you $13.89 in the warehouse for 1.28 pounds.

Cuisine Adventures Dulce De Leche Churro Bites

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 280 calories, 12 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (1 g fiber, 17 g sugar), 5 g protein

There are a few purchases at Costco that are so addicting you can't buy them ever again (looking at you, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers). And, according to fans on Reddit, this is one of them. These cinnamony, dulce de leche bites may resemble empanadas more than churros, but they are still downright delicious. In my warehouse they are $4.97 for a 27.3-ounce box, while other customers have spotted them for $9.99.

Johnny Pops Chocolate Dipper Strawberry Bar

Per Serving (1 pop) : 130 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), <1 g protein

Johnny Pops have become somewhat of a Costco staple, but these chocolate dipped versions are new to the frozen aisle and apparently taste just like chocolate covered strawberries. An 18-count box will cost $13.49 in the warehouse.

Heggies Pizza Cauliflower Margherita

Per Serving (1/4 pizza) : 290 calories, 12 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 600 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2g fiber, 4 g sugar), 15 g protein

Minnesota's Heggies Pizza is the latest to enter the cauliflower-crust pizza game at Costco (nestled in between Milton's and Kirkland Signature).This two-pack of margherita pies is topped with tomato, basil, garlic, and slices of fresh mozzarella for $13.99 at the warehouse.

Hanwoomul Octopus Fried Rice

Per Serving (1 bag) : 520 calories, 15 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 1410 mg sodium, 85 g carbs (3 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 15 g protein

Costco has offered a variety of fried rice variations over the years, and this spicy Korean octopus fried rice version shows up every so often. It's a fan favorite. The 74-ounce package is filled with octopus plus veggies like Welsh onion, cabbage, carrots, and green beans for $14.99 at the warehouse. Based on past years, this comes and goes quickly—at my warehouse it already has the "death star," and this is the first time I spotted it. So, make sure to snag it quickly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cuisine Adventures Green Chile Chicken Firecrackers

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 210 calories, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 8 g protein

Roll up some white-meat chicken, green chile Monterey jack and mozzarella cheese in a crispy wrapper, and you have the ultimate snack, at least according to one fan on Reddit, who likened these frozen fingerfoods to the "southwest egg rolls from chili's." Although some say they are bland, many shoppers adore this 30-count of firecrackers for $13.49 in the warehouse.

Rao's Eggplant Parmesan

Per Serving (1 cup) : 240 calories, 17 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 9 g protein

Rao's for the home makes some of the best jarred tomato sauce around (often also sold at Costco) and the brand's newest item just landed in the freezer section. Two hefty 32-ounce trays of eggplant parmesan—slices of eggplant in the brand's signature marinara and topped with Italian cheeses—serve eight in each tray, although many claim it's closer to four per tray. Either way, for $16.99 at the warehouse, this is a good value for your freezer.

Royal Asia Vegetable Tempura

Per Serving (4 oz) : 250 calories, 13 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 2 g protein

Fans on Reddit give this vegetable tempura a 10/10 including the price of $9.97 in the warehouse. That's cheaper than you can get many plates of tempura at a Japanese restaurant. You can air-fry this variety of green beans, purple, and orange sweet potatoes, and onion. The box comes with 36-pieces and a dipping sauce, too.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich

Per Serving (1 sandwich) : 390 calories, 23 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 760 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 17 g protein

After carrying a variety of other brands over the years, it was only a matter of time before Costco launched its own breakfast sandwich under its house brand, Kirkland Signature. These launched with rave reviews. Egg, cheese, and bacon are piled onto a "spiral" butter croissant. They will run you close to $2 a sandwich. An eight-count box is $15.99 in the warehouse.

La Boulangerie Smoked Ham and Swiss Cheese Pockets

Per Serving (1 pocket) : 340 calories, 20 g fat (12 g saturated fat), 440 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 12 g protein

These phenomenal sandwiches hail from the famous La Boulangerie in California, which is known for its French pastries (and also supplying Starbucks with food years ago). "Better than a hot pocket," according to Redditors, these croissants are a great frozen meal and would work for breakfast, lunch or a snack. You can get a box of eight for $12.99 in the warehouse.

Peter Pan Seafood Red King Crab Cooked Legs and Claws

Per Serving (4 oz) : 100 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 950 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 22 g protein

Even your freezer needs to splurge every once in a while. If you have the room and desire, Costco has a 10-pound box of wild Alaska cooked red king crab legs and claws. There is no doubt this would be the perfect feast for a crowd—if you're willing to shell out for it. The box costs $439.99 at the warehouse.

Clovis Farms Organic Super Smoothie Morning Blend

Per Serving (1 pouch) : 110 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 25 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (5 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 3 g protein

Costco freezers are always filled with smoothie ingredients, but this was the first time I spotted the super smoothie morning blend complete with strawberries, blueberries, bananas, mango, kale, and spinach. For $10.79, the bag contains individual eight ounce bags of the smoothie mix ready to throw in your blender.

Bibigo Beef Mandu Dumplings

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 280 calories, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 660 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 15 g protein

People have been raving about these beef dumplings ever since they hit the shelves. It's no surprise. Most of the Bibigo dumplings have been fan favorites. The dumplings are large and filled with bulgogi-style sliced beef and veggies. A three-pound bag will run you $9.99 at the warehouse.

Mavens Durian Ice Cream

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 220 calories, 14 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (1 g fiber, 16 g sugar), 3 g protein

This is a puzzling one to me but it seems to be flying off the shelves. Durian is a fruit commonly found in Asia that smells so bad you can't take it on an airplane in places like Thailand and Singapore. (Seriously, it's illegal!) If you can get past the smell (which apparently is not quite as pungent in this ice cream), the taste is somewhat custard and caramel like. If you want to try for yourself, you can grab two containers for $16.99 at the warehouse.

Minute Khana Tandoori Garlic Naan

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 210 calories, 3.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium,39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Costco generally carries a variety of naan bread in the pantry and frozen sections. This naan, featured on Instagram's @Costcohotfinds, looks easy to heat up in a pan, and according to the poster, "tastes just like in the restaurant."

Laoban Ginger Chicken Soup Dumplings

You'll find these ginger chicken soup dumplings exclusively in Costco in the Northeast, but only if you act fast. These dumplings launched last month and are already flying off the shelves. If you are lucky enough to grab them, you can steam, boil, or pan fry these dumplings, which are made with free range chicken, ginger, scallions, and a hint of honey. A 24-ounce pack (30 dumplings) will run you $12.89 in the warehouse.

Feel Good Foods Hatch Chile Mac and Cheese Bites

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 200 calories, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 450 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 6 g protein

Los Angeles is the lucky city to first try these Hatch Chile Mac and Cheese Bites, but since Costco carries quite a few of the Feel Good Foods brand, it would be no surprise to see this roll out in more cities. You can grab two-pounds for $14.99.

The Original Poppers Brand Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 260 calories, 16 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 25g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

Another newcomer to some freezer aisles, these cream cheese jalapeño poppers were recently spotted in Santa Clara, Calif., by Instagram's @costco.so.obsessed. These breaded mild jalapeños are stuffed full of cream cheese and come 42 to 52 per box.

Mila Pork Soup Dumplings

Per Serving (3 pieces) : 150 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 290 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

These aren't super new but if you are lucky enough to spot them in your Costco, you are in for a treat. The xiaolongbao have been spotted in quite a few stores in the Pacific Northwest and West Coast. It will cost around $14 for 32 dumplings.

City Pier Lobster Stuffed Shrimp

Per Serving (2 pieces) : 110 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 390 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 10 g protein

What one Redditor describes as the "turducken of seafood," these lobster stuffed shrimp are made to be an appetizer perfect for seafood lovers looking for something different. The box of 12 pieces costs $23.99 in the warehouse.

La Vie Gourmand Portuguese Custard Tarts

Per Serving (1 tart) : 160 calories, 6 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 23 g carbs (1 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

These traditional Portuguese treats, known as pastel de nata, are little bites of custard in a puff pastry shell and they are a delight. Apparently, the Costco version is on point, too. Each box, made in Portugal, comes with 12 tarts for $11.49. These would make an excellent dessert after the holidays when everyone is over cake and cookies!

Path of Life Seasoned Breakfast Blend

Per Serving (1 Cup) : 120 calories, 4.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

This ready-to-go bag of diced potatoes with red and green peppers, onions and Mexican seasoning is the perfect base for an easy skillet or breakfast side. The 48-ounce bag is $11.89 in the warehouse.

Galilean's Kitchen Bacon Wrapped Scallops

Per Serving (4 pieces) : 160 calories, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 420 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 18 g protein

Costco is leaning into the appetizers and here's another party pleaser. Scallops wrapped with bacon look impressive but all you need to do is pull these out of the freezer and bake for around 20 minutes for crispy bacon. You'll find them at select Costco locations for around $16.99 a box.

Ajinomoto Japanese-Style Pork and Chicken Gyoza

Per Serving (7 pieces) : 290 calories, 16 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 560 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 10 g protein

Dumpling lovers have an abundance of options at Costco. The warehouse carries a variety of good brands and customers clearly want them. These traditional-style gyoza come 60 to a box and make a great snack or quick meal—they take 12 minutes to pan fry and come with dipping sauce. A box will cost you $14.99 in stores.