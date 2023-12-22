Skip to content

Costco's Bakery Just Launched an Exciting New Christmas Cookie: 'Hard To Stop Eating'

'Tis the season to have a sweet tooth.
Brianna Ruback
By Brianna Ruback
Published on December 22, 2023 | 11:22 AM

If you're on the hunt for a holiday dessert, Costco is fully stocked with enticing options. Over the last couple of months, the warehouse club has been rolling out various festive treats, most recently adding a new cookie to its bakery department.

This week, Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco-focused Instagram account @costcohotfinds, spotted Almond Florentine Cookies in the warehouse club's bakery, writing in a post, "I'm pretty sure this is the first time I've seen them there!!"

The Instagram user reported that these cookies, which are drizzled in dark chocolate, are available in 16-count containers for $8.99. However, like other Costco products, the pricing and availability can vary depending on the location.

RELATED: 10 Over-The-Top Christmas Gifts You Can Still Buy at Costco

"These are insane. They're thin, crispy, nutty, and hard to stop eating," Lamb said in her video, adding, "They're super delicate and just delicious."

As indicated in the post's comments section, the cookies appear to have won over other Costco shoppers, too.

"You cannot stop at one. They are so good!!" one Instagram user wrote.

"Had them recently. Yummy," another commenter added.

Florentine cookies, also referred to as "Florentine biscuits" or "lace cookies," typically feature a base of nuts, such as almonds or hazelnuts, fruit like cherries or citrus, as well as melted butter and cream. These thin, crispy cookies are believed to have originated in France.

RELATED: 14 Must-Have Holiday Baking Staples To Buy at Trader Joe's

In addition to the Almond Florentine Cookies, Costco recently introduced another new bakery item: the Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries. This bakery addition, which was spotted for $17.99, features layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherry filling. The cake is then topped with additional maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings.

For shoppers craving other festive flavors, the warehouse club also brought back its Mini Gingerbread Cakes, which were first launched in 2022. Priced at $8.99 for a six-count package, this bakery item consists of gingerbread-flavored cakes topped with whipped vanilla buttercream icing and a smiling chocolate gingerbread man. 

A few other seasonal bakery favorites Costco members can score include the Holiday Cookies, Gooey Cinnamon Rolls, and Peppermint Bark.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
// // //
More in Groceries
  • sam's club sign

    Sam’s Club Is Selling KitchenAid Stand Mixers At a Huge Discount

  • Grocery store olive oil

    Trader Joe’s Shoppers Report an Olive Oil Shortage

  • costco christmas edit

    Costco’s Bakery Just Launched a New Christmas Cookie

  • open sign

    12 Grocery Stores That Are Open On Christmas Day

  • Costco secret shopping hacks

    20 Best Costco Shopping Hacks Right Now

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.