Costco's Bakery Just Launched an Exciting New Christmas Cookie: 'Hard To Stop Eating'

If you're on the hunt for a holiday dessert, Costco is fully stocked with enticing options. Over the last couple of months, the warehouse club has been rolling out various festive treats, most recently adding a new cookie to its bakery department.

This week, Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco-focused Instagram account @costcohotfinds, spotted Almond Florentine Cookies in the warehouse club's bakery, writing in a post, "I'm pretty sure this is the first time I've seen them there!!"

The Instagram user reported that these cookies, which are drizzled in dark chocolate, are available in 16-count containers for $8.99. However, like other Costco products, the pricing and availability can vary depending on the location.

RELATED: 10 Over-The-Top Christmas Gifts You Can Still Buy at Costco

"These are insane. They're thin, crispy, nutty, and hard to stop eating," Lamb said in her video, adding, "They're super delicate and just delicious."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

As indicated in the post's comments section, the cookies appear to have won over other Costco shoppers, too.

"You cannot stop at one. They are so good!!" one Instagram user wrote.

"Had them recently. Yummy," another commenter added.

Florentine cookies, also referred to as "Florentine biscuits" or "lace cookies," typically feature a base of nuts, such as almonds or hazelnuts, fruit like cherries or citrus, as well as melted butter and cream. These thin, crispy cookies are believed to have originated in France.

RELATED: 14 Must-Have Holiday Baking Staples To Buy at Trader Joe's

In addition to the Almond Florentine Cookies, Costco recently introduced another new bakery item: the Black Forest Bar Cake with Maraschino Cherries. This bakery addition, which was spotted for $17.99, features layers of chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherry filling. The cake is then topped with additional maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings.

For shoppers craving other festive flavors, the warehouse club also brought back its Mini Gingerbread Cakes, which were first launched in 2022. Priced at $8.99 for a six-count package, this bakery item consists of gingerbread-flavored cakes topped with whipped vanilla buttercream icing and a smiling chocolate gingerbread man.

A few other seasonal bakery favorites Costco members can score include the Holiday Cookies, Gooey Cinnamon Rolls, and Peppermint Bark.