Costco's Bakery Brings Back a 'To Die For' Chocolate Cake

Costco has been celebrating fall hard over the past few weeks by bringing back all sorts of seasonal bakery items, from the Pumpkin Cheesecake to the Pumpkin Streusel Muffins. However, the latest treat to return to the retailer's shelves is tailor-made for diehard chocolate fans rather than pumpkin spice lovers.

That's right! Costco's Mini All American Cakes with Fudge Icing are officially back in stores right now. Laura Lamb, who runs the Costco-themed Instagram account @costcohotfinds, spotted the ultra chocolatey bakery item at her local warehouse this week and shared the exciting news with her followers in a video post.

"The Mini All American Cakes with Fudge Icing have made their return to the Costco bakery. These are huge and they're also to die for. These are one of my all-time favorites," Lamb raved.

First introduced during the summer of 2021, these decadent desserts feature a chocolate cake base topped with a rich, fudgy icing and shards of chocolate. As Lamb noted, the cakes are pretty sizable despite the fact that their name includes the term "mini."

But even though they're not necessarily small, they are a mini version of the full-sized All American Cakes that Costco stopped selling in 2020. Each cake appears to be about the same size as one of Costco's large breakfast muffins, making them great for sharing or satisfying solo eaters with the most intense chocolate cravings.

Now that they've made their grand return, Costco shoppers are absolutely thrilled. Lamb's post was flooded with comments from fellow members who raved about the bakery item and voiced their excitement over its return.

"These are freaking amazing," one fan commented.

"I've been waiting so long for these to come back!!!" another wrote.

While the cakes have been spotted in at least one warehouse so far, some bakery items tend to arrive at certain Costco locations before others. Any members hoping to score a package of the cakes during their next Costco visit should check directly with their local warehouse first to confirm whether it's in stock yet.

The Mini All American Cakes aren't the only Costco items that members have been buzzing about lately. The retailer also recently garnered rave reviews for a new mixed greens salad with pecans and goat cheese, as well as special bamboo cutting boards that pay homage to different states.