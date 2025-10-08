11 Best New Costco Finds Hitting Warehouses This October

It’s finally October, and Costco has some wonderful new and returning products hitting shelves and online. The warehouse chain is offering an entire Thanksgiving turkey dinner for shoppers who want to take the stress out of cooking on the big day, with preorders for this very impressive lineup available right now. There’s also new snacks, drinks, and the return of fan-favorite items after, in some cases, years on hiatus. So what should members look for on their next shopping trip? Here are 11 of the best new Costco finds hitting the store this October.

Complete Thanksgiving Dinner

Costco shoppers can now preorder the Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner ($269.99 for a meal that will serve eight people). Each package contains Amish Raised, Free Range Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Mac and Cheese, St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, Sweet Corn, a Whole Pumpkin Pie, Apple Cobbler, and much much more. “You’ll get a turkey breast that is pre-brined and ready to roast, and all the fixings that make it a holiday feast,” the chain says.

NuTrail Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon

The new NuTrail Nut Granola Blueberry Cinnamon ($16.49) is already a hit with shoppers. “This Blueberry Cinnamon Nútrail Nut Granola is delicious!!” one member raved. “I make yogurt bowls for me and my husband almost daily. I drizzle a tiny bit of Kirkland Oregon Raw Unfiltered Honey on the Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt, then top it with fresh raspberries, blackberries and blueberries and lastly the nut granola. IT’S SO GOOD!”

Libanais Assorted Maamoul and Ghraybeh

Costco now offers the Libanais Assorted Maamoul and Ghraybeh (2 Pack for $59.99) and members are obsessed. “Absolutely delicious and feels truly authentic,” one shared. “I really enjoyed them. The maamoul are filled just right with dates, pistachios, and walnuts, and the ghraybeh are buttery and melt in your mouth. They’re not too sweet, which makes them perfect with tea or coffee. The box is also really nice and makes a great option for gifting.”

Mr. Yoshida’s Original Gourmet Marinade & Cooking Sauce

Mr. Yoshida’s Original Gourmet Marinade & Cooking Sauce ($10.49) is back in stock! “This stuff is the best, we used to cook with it all the time until Costco stopped carrying it,” one Redditor said.

Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists

My kids are obsessed with the Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists ($16.49 for a 32-count variety box) and they’re clearly not the only ones. “Love the variety. Great flavor options. I put these in the snack bags for my son’s team and the kids loved them. Also great for a quick grab and go,” one Costco member said.

Capri Sun Flavored Juice Drink Blend

The Capri Sun Flavored Juice Drink Blend, Variety Pack ($12.99) is back at Costco this October. “It’s Capri Sun. It’s good and less bad for you than when I was a kid,” one shopper previously said. “Fun as ever to stick the straw from the bottom or conform to society and put it in the top.”

Mrs. Prindables Santa Hat Chocolate Caramel Apples

These new Mrs. Prindables Santa Hat Chocolate Caramel Apples ($89.99 for 9 lbs) are SO CUTE and perfect for the holidays. “Each crisp apple is hand-dipped in buttery caramel and enrobed in smooth milk chocolate, then topped with a Santa hat ornament for a festive touch. Perfect for holiday parties, classroom treats, or thoughtful gifting,” the brand says.

Duracell 9V Alkaline Batteries

Grab a pack of Duracell 9V Alkaline Batteries for just $20.99 for eight (that comes out to $2.62 per battery). “I purchased these specific battery brand because I researched ‘9v battery life test’ and found several tests that showed the Duracell to be the longest lasting,” one Costco shopper said. “Also, I use Duracell batteries exclusively because they do not leak and corrode in my equipment.”

Miss Vickie’s Jalapeno Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Miss Vickie’s fans rejoice: The Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips in Jalapeno flavor is now available at Costco. Each box contains 64 bags for $53.99, which means each bag is just $0.84. “Vickie’s have got to be some of the best flavored chips I’ve had outside of Canada,” one Redditor said.

Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears

Costco now has the Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears in Chocolate and Peanut Butter ($9.99). “Phenomenal. Please, Costco, never stop carrying these,” one member said. “Costco – the animal cracker ones were a bust. These were phenomenal. Please keep them forever,” another agreed.

Starbucks Season’s Cheer Blend Coffee

Tis the season for Starbucks Season’s Cheer Blend Coffee, Medium Roast, Whole Bean ($19.99 for 2 lbs). This 100% Arabica Coffee has notes of cocoa and dried fruit (very Christmassy) and the packaging is gorgeous.