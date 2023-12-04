Costco's Adorable New Pet Items Are Flying Off the Shelves

Costco just launched a perfect new item to gift your furry family members and friends this holiday season—but you'll need to act quickly if you want to get your hands on one! Members are already reporting that it's selling out remarkably fast at their local warehouses.

Costco recently began selling pet hoodies with the Kirkland Signature logo for $14.99 apiece. The hoodies feature a reinforced leash hole, kangaroo pocket, and ribbed cuffs and hems. Available in both black and white, the sizes for the hoodies range from small to extra large so members can use them to dress up both cats and dogs.

RELATED: Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With Mini Churro Donuts: 'They Lasted Less Than 24 Hours'

While the hoodies have only been available for a short time, they're already inspiring major buzz with members. Costco members have been raving about the item on Reddit and flooding the forum with adorable photos of their pets sporting the Kirkland Signature gear.

"That's it. I'm going tomorrow. My pup needs this," a shopper commented on one of the photos.

"This is brilliant," another wrote.

RELATED: 20 Best Costco Items Customers Can't Stop Buying In 2023

The hoodies are so popular that members are having trouble finding them in stock both in warehouses and online because they're selling out so fast.

"They're already all gone from my warehouse. Like they never existed," one shopper wrote on Reddit.

"I tried my local store after seeing all these online and couldn't find any! I hope they restock," another said.

All this fanfare means that if you're hoping to snag a pet hoodie of your own, you should probably buy one ASAP if you're lucky enough to spot one in warehouses or online. And if your warehouse is already completely sold out, just keep your fingers crossed that Costco will eventually restock them.

The Kirkland Signature Logo Pet Hoodies aren't the only items geared toward pets that are wildly popular among members. Costco's Kirkland Signature dog food has also become a go-to purchase for many shoppers who rave that it's much more affordable than other brands. They also say that their canines have developed quite a taste for it.

"The only other dog food my dogs can happily stomach is almost triple the price. I'm a Costco member at least until they aren't around anymore," one shopper wrote on Reddit recently.

"The Kirkland dog food is at a sweet spot of price vs. quality. You have to pay a lot more to get a product that's even a little bit better," another said.