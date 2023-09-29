25 Best Costco Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

'Tis the season for holiday shopping, even if Halloween hasn't happened yet. Stores are gearing up for the biggest shopping season of the year, and Costco is ahead of the game—its aisles are already brimming with holiday items.

"We're not the only one but one of the few that are bringing in seasonal items early," Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during the company's quarterly earnings call earlier this week. "Everything from decor to trees to toys. That's starting off well so far."

Shopping at Costco for all of your holiday needs will save you money, but also time. Where else can you get a dessert for a holiday dinner, the hottest toy for your kids, holiday cards, chocolates for a co-worker, and a charcuterie spread for your holiday party all in one place? Moreover, Costco always features a few items you won't be able to find elsewhere.

Because the warehouse club is such a popular place to shop, especially around the holidays, savvy shoppers should follow this golden advice: if you see something you want, snag it, because it likely won't be in the warehouse next time you visit.

The holiday season is also a good time to peruse Costco.com because the selection can vary greatly from in-store. Online you'll even be able to send bountiful gift baskets from companies like Harry & David and Godiva, or gourmet meats from D'Artagnan.

Get your carts ready. Holiday shopping starts now.

1 Disney Holiday Village

Everyone goes bananas for the Halloween version of the Disney village, so you can imagine how quickly the Christmas version will fly off the shelves. This illuminated set, complete with Mickey and Pluto at the clock tower, a colorful Christmas tree, and village square, also plays eight holiday songs to get you in a festive mood. This collector's item will run you $129.99 at the warehouse.

2 Costco Monopoly

You've likely read about the new Costco-themed Monopoly, a version of the regular game that trades in the usual hotels and houses for warehouses and food court tables. Buy up Costco warehouses around the world on this superfan-drawn oversized Monopoly board. It will cost you $39.99 in stores or $44.99 online.

3 Lego Advent Calendar

Advent calendars are always fun. Who doesn't love a gift each day before the holidays even start? But, this Lego version is especially fun. It includes 335 pieces of Legos with a new Star Wars-themed project to build for each of the 24 days. It costs $34.99 at the warehouse for infinite hours of fun.

4 Grand Vins de Bordeaux

I took a double take at the price when I saw that four bottles of top-rated wine was $29.99. The Reverse Wine Snob breaks down the profiles of each wine, and says, "this box is definitely worth the $29.99 price tag, either as a gift or to enjoy for yourself!" Some of the wines are great for aging, so stock up now and enjoy later.

5 Brewers Advent Calendar

Advent calendars aren't just for kids. This Brewer's Advent calendar is always a hit. It includes 24 beers, one for each day from Dec. 11 through Christmas Eve, all from family-owned breweries in Germany. Each window reveals a 16.9-ounce can. According to a Redditor in the know, these often sell out the first weekend. The calendar is $69.99 at the warehouse.

6 Four Roses Ten Recipe Tasting Experience

This taste of all 10 varieties of Four Roses is the perfect unique gift for any bourbon lover, complete with a QR code for a guided tasting. Costco must think this one will be super popular because the retailer is limiting one package per member—and charging one heck of a good price, according to the Robb Report. Just $119.99! It averages $130 everywhere else.

7 Pumpkin Pie

There's a few reasons why six million pumpkin pies are sold around this time of year. It's one of Costco's most delicious bakery items, and for $5.99, it's a steal. Go ahead and treat yourself while you prepare for the holidays, knowing that it is only available for a limited time.

8 Kirkland Signature Chocolate Covered Crepes

While nothing like traditional crêpes, per se, these Belgian chocolate-enrobed crunchy wafers are so good they make some fans on Reddit "squeal" with delight. In my warehouse, they were harder to find, located all the way in the back with some of the cookies and crackers, not front and center with some of the other holiday items. Either way, it's worth the hunt for this limited-time treat, which costs $10.99 in the warehouse.

9 Walkers Shortbread Tin

What's a holiday season without the buttery shortbread cookies from Walkers? This co-branded box with Kirkland and Walkers is a holiday staple at Costco with pure butter shortbread in a reusable metal tin. It's the perfect treat to have out while opening presents or when guests stop by over the holiday season. A 74.1-ounce tin will cost $23.99 in the warehouse.

10 Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Holiday Pack

It's worth adding a few of the Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Holiday packs to your cart, for stocking stuffers, teacher gifts, kid holiday gifts, or just to have on hand for the cold winter. The package includes four 5.5-ounce tins for $10.99 in the warehouse, each with a different cute holiday animal design. It includes four flavors—chocolate, peppermint, marshmallow and salted caramel—and even comes with a cute to/from holiday tag.

11 D'Artagnan Wagyu Lovers Burger Bundle

For any burger lover, head to Costco.com for this impressive gift. For $159.99, the bundle includes everything you need to make the perfect luxurious burgers: 12 Wagyu patties, 12 brioche buns, heritage applewood smoked bacon, and a tub of black truffle butter.

12 Mingle Mocktails

Mocktails are a must-have for any holiday party this year, and Mingle's canned concoctions truly fit the bill. An eight-pack at Costco includes the non-alcoholic key lime margarita and blackberry hibiscus bellini for $18.79. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase knowing that a portion of the sales from this pack will be donated to the charitable PACT for Animals, an organization dedicated to keeping military personnel and their pets together.

13 Madi Panettone Cake

This Italian holiday cake filled with candied fruits seems to be a love it or leave it item, based on social media chatter, but for less than $10 ($8.49 in warehouse) for 2.2 pounds, it's worth trying. Have a slice with tea or turn into bread pudding as suggested by the Redditors who love it.

14 Ferrero Roche

Nothing signals holiday treats more than the gold-wrapped Ferrero Rocher chocolate and hazelnut candies. Although you can find them just about anywhere during the holidays, Costco has one of the best prices at $14.99 (about 70 cents per ounce). Compare that to Target, which sells a 24-pack for $1.41 per ounce.

15 Kirkland Gift Bows

Pretty wrapped gifts are essential for the holiday season but making them pretty isn't always cheap. This 50 pack of gift bows—the super-easy ones with the peel and stick backings—can elevate any gift quickly. For $8.99 in the warehouse, it's a steal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

16 Dionis Goat Milk Hand Cream

Big gifts are great but I always find myself needing some smaller items too for the helpful people who deserve a little treat during holiday season. This five-pack of goat milk hand cream in scents like toasted vanilla chai and peach delight is a great gift. For $11.99, you can give the whole set to someone, or separate and use it for stocking stuffers or to pair with another little treat. You'll find these over by the beauty products.

17 Luxardo Cherries

If you've ever had these Maraschino cherries, you know that they are incredible in cocktails, stellar on ice cream, and make a great gift for party hosts. Costco will feature two 290-milliliter jars of them for $46.99 this holiday season. These will likely fly off the shelves, so if you see them, grab them.

18 Hanukkah Wrapping Paper

In a sea of green and red, it's often difficult to find Hanukkah-specific wrapping paper. If you celebrate Hanukkah or you're giving Hanukkah gifts, you'll want to snag this two-roll set of Hanukkah double-sided wrapping paper online for $19.99. It may even last you a few seasons, depending on the number of gifts you give.

19 Toblerone Box

This giant Toblerone box houses six other Swiss milk chocolate Toblerones, the triangle candy with honey, almonds, and nougat. It is a fun treat to stick under the tree, or put a bow on it and give it to any chocolate lover. The box costs $10.89 at the warehouse.

20 Kirkland Signature Belgian Chocolate European Cookies

If shortbread cookies aren't your thing, or all cookies are your thing, these Kirkland Signature Belgian Chocolate European cookies cost $14.99 in the warehouse. With 15 different cookies, of course, debates on which is the best will surely ensue.

21 Christmas Trees

As more people move towards reusable trees, Costco offers quite a few options both in the warehouse and online for all of your Christmas needs. The retailer has smaller trees for more compact spaces, glitter trees, color-changing trees, app-controlled trees, and more.

22 Boarderie Diletto Charcuterie Board

Boarderie sends fully arranged charcuterie boards that make a great gift or addition to a holiday party. The boards come with everything you need from cheeses and meats to spiced nuts and spreads—even bamboo tongs and forks. You can get the same board from the company's own website for $159.99, or order straight from Costco.com for $10 less at $149.99.

23 Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set

Costco sells just about everything you'd want for the holidays, including a variety of caviars. This gift set is filled with four different types of caviar, smoked sturgeon, crème fraîche, and blini for the perfect tasting spread. It's also currently $50 off online, running at $199.99, instead of $249.99.

24 Starbucks Holiday Blend K-Cups

It's only a matter of time before the signature red holiday cups show up at Starbucks, but you can start enjoying the chain's holiday blend in K-Cup form now. Grab 72 K-Cups for $36.99 online and give your morning a festive start.

25 Holiday Pajamas

Did someone say matching pajamas? Costco has the whole family covered from mom and dad to baby and pet with its Eddie Bauer matching pajamas in a fun and festive red and blue plaid. Prices range from $12.99 to $19.99 online. (You might find them in some warehouses, too.) Perfect for pictures and lazy Christmas mornings.