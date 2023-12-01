Costco Shoppers Are Obsessed With Mini Churro Donuts: 'They Lasted Less Than 24 Hours'

Why have one dessert when you can have two combined? That's the approach Costo takes with its latest mashup treat that's been sparking rave reviews from shoppers.

Available in 30-ounce containers, Costco's Churro Donut Bites, sold under the brand Gen Bake, feature the elements of both beloved baked goods to deliver the ultimate cinnamon sugar snacking experience. The bite-sized donuts have been a popular topic of conversation among Costco members, recently sparking an onslaught of positive commentary after one Redditor rated them a "10/10."

"I bought them and they lasted less than 24 hours in our house," one person wrote. "Yes those are amazing and I hope I never see them at my Costco again. You literally cannot help but eat them when you see them," another one added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoppers have described these cinnamon-y bites as having a cake donut consistency. One customer compared them to "old time Dunkin Donuts munchkins."

To elevate the donuts further, multiple Reddit users recommended heating them up, with one person noting that they air fried them for two to three minutes. "They get crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside," they said. Another one suggested dipping them in chocolate or cream cheese frosting. Meanwhile, the Redditor who started the thread said an employee recommended pairing them with ice cream.

This isn't the first time the Churro Donut Bites have made their way onto Reddit. Over the past few months, multiple Costco members have hopped on the online platform to praise the item and offer their own pairing recommendations.

Beyond these donuts, shoppers have been buzzing about a variety of other sweets at the warehouse club. Recently, Costco launched its brand-new Kirkland Signature Chocolate Mousse Desserts, exciting many shoppers on social media. Packaged in a six-count box, this decadent refrigerated item features a chocolate cookie crumble base layered with chocolate mousse, covered in chocolate ganache, and topped with dark chocolate shavings. Costco fan account @costcobuys spotted this dessert for $9.99, though the price may vary by location.

Costco also just added two festive treats to its bakery. This first one is a six-count package of Gingerbread Mini Cakes, a returning favorite that launched in 2022. The seasonal bakery item is made with a gingerbread-flavored cake, whipped vanilla buttercream, and a chocolate gingerbread man. For the chocolate-loving Costco members, the warehouse is now also selling a new Black Forest Bar Cake, which is layered with chocolate cake, whipped cream, and cherry filling. Maraschino cherries and chocolate shavings adorn the top of the dessert.