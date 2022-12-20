With 583 locations across North America, Costco has maintained a stronghold on the warehouse club industry—and the cult-favorite retail chain is only continuing to grow.

In a recent earnings call, the company's CFO Richard Galanti revealed that Costco plans to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States this fiscal year, which started on Sept. 1. Four have already opened their doors, which means 11 more are coming in 2023.

Looking ahead, the warehouse club's next opening will take place in late January in Queen Creek, Ariz. While the opening date of the 150,000-square-foot facility hasn't been announced, Queen Creek's Vice Mayor Jeff Brown wrote in a Facebook post that the retailer's fuel pumps will "likely open on/around Jan 5th, ahead of the actual store opening." He added that this Costco location will have 32 fuel spots as opposed to the typical 16.

In March, the members-only retailer will be adding a store at the northwest corner of I-35 and Kohlers Crossing in Kyle, Texas, while a month later, it will unveil a 150,000-square-foot location in Longmont, Colo. That store will be located near Harvest Junction South at 205 Ken Pratt Boulevard, with the opening date expected to occur about six months ahead of schedule, according to BizWest.

Additionally, Costco will debut its second New Orleans-area location on Pinnacle Parkway in St. Tammany Parish near Covington, La., as reported by NOLA.com. Although the date for when construction on the 159,000-square-foot facility will begin hasn't yet been announced, the store is expected to create 150 new jobs and generate over $60 million in new sales tax and property tax revenue for St. Tammany Parish over the next 10 years.

Outside of the United States, Costco also plans to open new locations in South London, Ontario; Pudong, China; and Meiwa, Japan; in 2023.