11 Costco Items With “New Lower Prices” Just Added

Costco is always running serious sales, offering temporary discounts on your favorite items. What you might not know is that they also regularly lower prices (like permanently!) on popular items. There is even a section on the Costco website with all the “New Lower Prices” items. And, there are so many summer must-buys in it. Here are 11 Costco items with serious price reductions.

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil

Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil, the “finest of aluminium foil,” according to Costco shoppers, recently got a price improvement. The 2-pack of the 12″ x 83.33 yard option is now just $25.99 online. “Hundreds of uses. Great for cooking, baking, making hats to deflect spy signals and alien wave lengths, and to wrap the cell phone for those even more paranoid,” one shopper states. “Is there really any other brand? I guess a shopper can find some other aluminum foil but, why. Reynolds wrap has been in my kitchen from childhood to middle age. It is sturdy, easily to use, and a value of its price point,” adds another.

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Essential Bundle with Pellet Adapter

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Essential Bundle with Pellet Adapter has recently become $20 more affordable. Now it is $279.99 from $299.99, including shipping. It comes with a stand, a lid, a pellet adapter, and a carrying case. “I am in love with this Solo Stove!! (Wish I could add emoji praise hands up),” writes a fan. “It gives off heat VERY well, contains the embers. is made of excellent material, and looks beautiful! I’ve never started as many bonfires in my life as I have since getting this!” they continued. “Like I said— in love!”

Connect 4 Giant Edition

Your family will enjoy hours of fun with the Connect 4 Giant Edition, now just $69.99. “It’s very durable and has held up to lots of wear and play, including being knocked down. The kids often knock the bottom part off instead of sliding it, but it’s not hard to get back on even when it’s all out together,” one shopper writes. “We use this at a small family carnival for our town every month and it’s always been a popular item with both small kids even through teens.”

Gourmia 11-QT. Dual Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish & 4-Layer Cooking

If you air fry two things at the same time, like fries and nuggets, a dual-basket air fryer is a serious game-changer. The Gourmia 11-QT. Dual Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish & 4-Layer Cooking is now just under $100, down from $129.99. “The dual baskets are fantastic —I can cook chicken in one and veggies or fries in the other at different temps and they finish at the same time with the Smart Finish feature, which is super convenient. It heats up quickly and cooks everything really evenly. I like that each basket has two layers too, so you can fit more food in,” writes one happy shopper. “Cleanup is fairly easy; the trays are non-stick and come out without much hassle. The controls take a minute to get used to, but once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty straightforward.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Samsung 50″ Class – The Frame Series

I’ve been dying for a Frame television, and currently, Costco is selling them for significantly less. The Samsung 50″ Class – The Frame Series – QLED 4K – Art Mode Vision AI Smart TV is $999.99, which includes Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle for 5 Years of Total Coverage. “I’ve only had the TV for about a week but am impressed daily by the picture quality,” one shopper writes. “The art is a real showstopper. We have it cycling every 3 minutes and set to go off if the room is empty,” they continue. “Now that I’ve hidden the cord it looks like art in our room. Everyone is impressed when they see it. The Costco 5 year warranty and free art for a year make this a sound investment if you’re looking for a new TV.”

Ziploc Seal Top Freezer Bag

I only buy Ziploc bags at Costco. The gallon bags have gotten cheaper, just $15.99 for 136. One shopper maintains it is the “best freezer bag and the best price!” they write. “I cook large amounts of soups, stews, chili and beans and many other dishes to freeze for later when I may not feel like cooking. I put 1 or 2 portions in these strong bags then zip them shut while pushing the air out of the bag. I then mark the content and date on the outside and store them flat in the freezer. I have never once had a leak or failure with these bags. They keep food fresher for much longer than other bags. I will only use these bags from Costco as they also have the best price for the best bag.. I use a huge quantity every year so it pays to get them there. A+++ on Ziplock and Costco!”

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray

I am obsessed with Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray. Ever since I started buying these at Costco, I rarely use butter or oil anymore to cook everything from veggies and meat to eggs. This 13.5 oz, 2-count set is now just $21.99 online, but less in the store. “I’ve been using this spray for the last 4 months. It is s my go spray whenever I am preparing my foods. It t doesn’t have an aftertaste and the cost is very reasonable. I keep at least two cans on hand at all times. I have also recommended the spray to family members. It is pure 100% avocado oil, which great,” one shopper writes.

Poppi Soda, Variety Pack

I am so here for the healthy soda trend. One of my favorites, Poppi Soda, is available at Costco for so much less than Whole Foods or other stores. Right now this 15-count variety pack is just $21.99, but less in stores. Stock up now.

Frito Lay Classic Mix

This Frito Lay Classic Mix, 1 oz, Variety Pack, comes with 54 bags of the most popular chips, including 12-Cheetos, 4-Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream, 4-Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7-Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8-Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7-Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12-Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. Get all for the new lower price of $22.99.

LaCroix Sparkling Water, Grapefruit

Stock up on mineral water. 24 cans of LaCroix Sparkling Water, Grapefruit, is now just $11.39. “There’s nothing better on a hot day than a refreshing LaCroix sparkling water to rehydrate and perk up your attitude. Nothing boring about this grapefruit flavored water. It is satisfying and delicious without the “acid” burn of the fruit itself. I drink it year-round not only during the hot months,” writes one shopper.

Welch’s Fruit Snacks

My kids are obsessed with Welch’s Fruit Snacks. The 90-count box is now $14.99. “In my opinion, these are the best fruit snacks out there and have been my favorites for some time. Yes, still tons of sugar like in most fruit snacks, but at least the first ingredient here is fruit, believe it or not. Also, though I’m not sure the body can actually absorb all the vitamins in there, it’s still nice that they’re there, even if we only get some of them. I know Annie’s and other reputable brands also make fruit snacks with ingredient lists that include actual fruit, but I like these a lot and think they are better,” writes a shopper.