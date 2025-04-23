11 Best Costco Finds From the 'What's New' Section This Month

Costco shoppers get understandably excited about the product selection at Costco each month—you never know what amazing new product might suddenly pop up with no warning. New items in April include cult fitness trackers, candy, chips, fan-favorite sneakers, and much more. As always with Costco, there really is something for everyone on offer at the giant warehouse chain. Here are the 11 new items from Costco you should snap up before they disappear (the HOKA sneakers are definitely not long for this world).

Popchips Potato Chips Snack Packs

Costco now has the yummy Popchips Potato Chips Snack Packs ($16.99) in a cool variety pack, so you can have a little bit of what you fancy. Customers can choose between Sea Salt, Barbeque, Sour Cream & Onion, and Sea Salt & Vinegar.

Oura Smart Ring Fitness Tracker

Costco now offers an exclusive bundle for the Oura Smart Ring, in silver and black ($349.99) and gold ($499.99). "I'm obsessed with my Oura ring," one happy shopper wrote in the reviews. "It provides comprehensive data on your sleep, cardiovascular health, stress levels, and tracks your movement. It's incredibly useful if you're looking to enhance your overall health and well-being. Don't skip the sizing kit (Costco offers it) and wear the sizing kit ring for at least 24 hours to ensure you get the correct size. Overall, I'm pleased with my purchase! Worth every penny!"

Fruit Roll Ups Sour Variety Pack

Costco now has the 72-count of ​​the Fruit Roll Ups Sour Variety Pack for $17.99. Customers can enjoy the Blue Razzberry and Berry Punch flavors, at 50 calories for each roll. The warehouse chain also offers the regular Strawberry Blast and Tropical Tie Dye flavors for those not into the sour options. "It's so yummy and the amount is perfect for kids," one shopper said.

Underwood Ranches Sriracha Hot Sauce

Costco is offering the Underwood Ranches Sriracha Premium Chili Hot Sauce at $9.99 for two 17-ounce bottles, a seriously impressive deal. "This is a deal!!! They sell their bottles $12 each on their website and this would be amazing to stock up on," one Redditor said. "Hope this means they are considering selling at a lower price at some stores. I just got their Samba and will be trying that to compare soon. Overall highly recommend grabbing some if you see these out."

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Running Shoe

If you've been looking for a decent pair of sneakers, look no further—Costco has the New Balance Men's Fresh Foam Running Shoe ($109.99). "I've been wearing New Balance 800 series Fresh Foam shoes for a number of versions now and while they all have a little bit of idiosyncrasy to their fit, they're an extremely comfortable everyday shoe that holds up to your run-of-the-mill activity," one shopper said. "Also, this was a really good price so congrats to those of you that were able to pick up a pair before they sold out!"

Mother's Day Gourmet Gift Basket

Grab this beautiful Mother's Day Gourmet Gift Basket for $84.99—a perfect gift for the moms in your life. The basket contains a mix of both sweet and salty products, so mom gets to have it all. Each tote contains a variety of goodies, including the Baker Brothers Chocolate Brownies, Hammond's Lemon Cakes, Tom Clark Brown Butter Kettle Corn, Bonne Maman Strawberry Preserves, Glacier Ridge Farms Smoked Gouda Cheese Spread, 57th Street Bakery Baked Crackers, Bella Campagna Whole Mixed Olives, and much more.

FitPop Popcorn Snack Bags

Costco is now offering the FitPop Popcorn Snack Bags for $21.99 for 40 bags. This better-for-you snack contains just three ingredients: popcorn kernels, unrefined coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt. These gluten-free snacks are free of artificial flavors, preservatives, or seed oils. There's no doubt it will sell like gangbusters!

Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle

It's never too early to start stocking up for July 4, and this Artstyle Paper "Summer of Freedom" Plate & Napkin Bundle is perfect for celebrating Independence Day. Each $29.99 bundle contains 100 10" Paper Plates and 100 3-Ply Napkins, all decorated with July 4th graphics. No Fourth of July BBQ will be complete without it.

Tea Forte Jardin and Hanami Tea Set

Another beautiful gift option for Mother's Day, the Tea Forte Jardin and Hanami Variety Tea Set ($79.99) contains two Café Cups and two Tea Trays, and is absolutely gorgeous. This tea set includes two each of the Chocolate Rose (Black Tea) Chamomile Citron (Herbal Tea), Green Mango Peach (Green Tea), Strawberry Hibiscus (Oolong Tea), and Vanilla Pear (White Tea) Pyramid Infusers.

Alaska Golden King Crab Legs

They're back! Costco is offering 10 pounds of the Alaska Glacier Large Alaska Golden King Crab Legs for $599.99. Sourced, produced, and packed in the United States, each pack of crab legs is "packed with Vitamin B-12 and Omega-3s" and "sustainably harvested from independent fishermen and processed at our dockside facility in Juneau, Alaska," the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

HOKA Men's Bondi 8 Sneaker

Costco is selling the cult-favorite HOKA Men's Bondi 8 Sneaker for $114.99, and shoppers are thrilled. "They're the lightest sneaker I've ever worn! The tie space is incredible. I'm definitely keeping my eye out for more of these," one shopper said. "These Hokas are great! Just what I expected from both Costco and Hoka," another raved.