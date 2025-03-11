11 Best Costco Finds From the "What's New" Section This Month

Costco is constantly dropping new items for members both online and in stores, especially when a holiday or special occasion is coming up. Right now it's all about Easter, spring, and St. Patrick's Day, so there are so many cute baskets and gift sets you can snap up for a steal. Whether it's new cookware you're after, snacks, treats, protein powders, energy drinks and more, Costco's new products offer some serious bargains at low prices. Here are 11 new finds that are sure to sell out pretty much right away.

Happy Easter Squishmallow Pig Basket

The perfect gift for a lucky person, Costco is offering the Happy Easter Squishmallow Pig Basket for $54.99. Each one of these adorable baskets contains a cuddly squishy stuffy, Peeps Bunnies, Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Filled Egg, Warheads Ooze Chewz Sticks, Fruity Pebbles White Coated Bunny, Crunchy Cookie M&Ms, and more.

Bucked Up Energy Drink

The Bucked Up Energy Drink (Variety Pack $17.19 for 12) is a fan-favorite for spring. "Great energy drink without all the "forever chemicals" that many other energy drinks have," one shopper said. "This stuff tastes great and I got a nice smooth boost in energy with no jitters. Lasted a long time and no crash. The Miami flavor is my favorite," another agreed.

Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box

Another sweet gift basket, the Sugar Plum Hoppy Easter Treat Box is $49.99 from Costco right now. Each basket contains nine festive treat boxes filled with a variety of yummy little treats, including Easter Foil Wrapped Crispy Chocolate Eggs, Yogurt Pretzels with Green Drizzle, Bunny Gummies, Milk and White Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, and more. "Whether you're filling Easter baskets, creating a beautiful dessert display, or treating yourself to something special, the Hoppy Easter Chocolate & Treats Box is the perfect way to celebrate the season!" Costco says.

Nature Valley Crispy Creamy Wafer Bars

Nature Valley Crispy Creamy Wafer Bars in Strawberry ($13.99 for 20) are a great meal replacement for when you're on-the-go. "Any food bar is still a good bar when it comes to endurance fitness, their convenient size and texture make it a great way to refuel for long hikes or endurance sports. ~200 calories is the right amount per hour to avoid bonking out," one Redditor said.

Sugarfina Easter Candy Bento Box

Costco shoppers appreciate the seasonal Sugarfina offerings, like this Sugarfina Easter Candy Bento Box $54.99. The candies are much cheaper than buying from Sugarfina direct, and the boxes are so pretty they're worth keeping. Each one of these bento boxes contains Sour Rainbows, Robin's Egg Caramels, Peach Bellini, Rainbow Bears, Lemon Shortbread Cookies, Baby Butterflies, Strawberry Hearts, and Pink Diamonds candy.

VerTerra Palm Plates & Wooden Cutlery

Costco just dropped the VerTerra Eco-Friendly Palm Plates & Wooden Cutlery for $49.99, and members are impressed. "This is my go to item for entertaining! They present beautiful, rustic tablescape and are easy to simply toss or compose when the meal is finished," one happy shopper said.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein $69.99 for 5.64 lbs is a great deal for health-conscious shoppers. "I ordered it from Costco when it was on sale! Coming this week hoping it's good. I was willing to try it out bc Costco has a great return policy!" one Redditor said. "I have been using it since a couple weeks and it tastes better than ON whey. I also feel it's decent on my stomach," another commented.

Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron Skillet

Culinary enthusiasts will appreciate the Tramontina 12" Enameled Cast Iron Skillet with Lid, listed for just $49.99. "These may not last a few lifetime but it will at least last a few decades. For me, that's pretty good already," one Redditor said.

Denmark Stoneware Platter

The Denmark Stoneware Rectangular Platter ($26.99) is the perfect everyday platter, both microwave and dishwasher-safe. "This high-quality stoneware platter maintains and distributes heat effectively to keep your food warm or cold for serving," Costco says. "The glaze is nonporous, non-reactive, and scratch-resistant, with rounded corners to ensure your meals slide off the surface effortlessly with less time spent cleaning stubborn food residues and tedious scrubbing sessions."

Island Princess Chocolate Gift Set

Island Princess Best of Paradise Chocolate Gift Set $89.99. "Island Princess Mele Macs feature 100% Hawaiian macadamia nuts, perfectly roasted, coated in buttery toffee, drenched in smooth milk chocolate, and lightly dusted with confectioner's sugar—all packed fresh in a resealable 15 oz. bag," Costco says.

Henckels Fine Edge Forged 10-piece Knife Block Set

Henckels Fine Edge Forged 10-piece Knife Block Set $109.99 is a hand wash-only German steel knife set with ergonomic, triple-rivet handles for balance and comfort. "I've had these for years and they're still great," one Redditor said about the brand.