11 Best Costco Finds From November’s New Savings Book

I have some good and bad news. The bad? The latest batch of Costco Member-Only Savings & Everyday Values is ending on November 16. The good? The new book has dropped, revealing the hottest deals of the next month, running from November 17 until December 21. In it, there are so many must-buy non-food items, ranging from kitchen gadgets that will help you entertain this holiday season (and also make great gifts!) to furniture and electronics. Here are the 11 best Costco finds from November’s savings book.

This Great 2-Piece Luggage Set

Are you planning a trip over the holidays? Or buying a gift for someone who is? The Delsey 2-piece Hardside Luggage Set is on major sale. Get the carry-on and checked bag for $40 off, $139.99.

An Adidas Track Suit

If you live in Adidas track suits, now is the time to buy. Both will be on sale this month. The Adidas Men’s Tricot Track Jacket and the matching Track Pants are both $3 off, $16.99 each. These also make amazing holiday gifts.

A Bunch of 32 Degrees Pieces

The 32 Degrees brand is going on major sale. Take $3 off the Women’s Button-Up Shirt ($12.99), $4 off the Women’s Pull-On Jean ($14.99) and $4 off the Women’s Full-Zip jacket ($13.99).

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Of all the noise-canceling headphones I have tried over the years, Bose is my favorite. I’ve had my pair for several years, and while they are starting to look old, the sound is still fantastic. Save $160 on Bose QuietComfort SC Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $169.99. Another great gift idea!

And, a Portable Bose Speaker

Also, if you are on the market for a mini speaker with major sound, another favorite is marked down. The SoundLink Flex SE portable Bluetooth speaker is $40 off, just $99.99

Gillette Razor Blades for Men and Women

Do you need new razor blades? Both men’s and women’s are on sale. Get Gillette ProGlide 5 Plus Razor Cartridges for $10 off ($39.99) while the Gillette Venus ComfortGlide Sunny Citrus Razor & Refills are $8 off.

Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo & Humectress Conditioner

Costco’s favorite shampoo and conditioner set is on sale. Nexxus Advanced Therappe Shampoo & Humectress Conditioner are a whopping $10 off, bringing the set down to $19.99

The Ninja Slushi Drink Machine

The influencer-favorite Ninja Slushi will also be $60 off. “This awesome frozen drink maker has 5 settings: slush, spiked slush, frappé, milkshake, and frozen juice! 😋 No ice, blending, or dilution required…just pour, turn on, and enjoy in about 30 minutes! Plus it’s easy to clean!!” Costco Buys recently wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Shark FlexFusion Styling and Drying System

The Shark FlexFusion Styling and Drying System is $80 off. “So happy with this product! It’s an all-in-one so I don’t need to have different hair appliances all over the counter. Dries hair super fast and the attachments were easy to get on and off. I have another drying round brush product and my hair always gets tangled in it, this one glided with ease for an effortless blowout. Would recommend!” writes a shopper.

Keurig K-Crema Coffee Machine

Upgrade your coffee maker with the Keurig K-Crema Coffee Machine, $40 off. “Wow, wow, wow. The Crema is awesome. Quiet, high quality and stylish. I love it. I have used many other brands and models and nothing compares! Nothing! You have to try the Crema. The coffee actually tastes better!” writes a shopper.

And, the Coddle Luke Sleeper Sofa

And one of my favorite sofas, the Coddle Luke, is $400 off —just $899.99. I have this stylish and functional sleeper sofa in my playroom, and it is game-changing. In addition to a pull-out bed (perfect for holiday guests!), there is storage in the chaise section. Not to mention, the sofa is so comfortable and well-made. I am shocked it is under $1,000.