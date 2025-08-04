It is August 1st, which means one thing for Costco shoppers: Online Only Savings start now. Every month, the online version of the warehouse drops a bunch of unbeatable deals, with extra savings on everything from Oprah-endorsed pots and pans to protein powder. What should you shop this month to save big bucks? Here are 21 Costco August “Online Only” savings that start today.

Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein

Stock up on protein powder this month. Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein, Double Chocolate, 5.64 lbs, is $54.99 after $15 off. “Great Value. Super Clean. Great Taste,” one shopper writes. “I’ve tried a lot of protein powders, but Levels Whey Double Chocolate is definitely one of my favorites. It’s super smooth, with a rich chocolatey flavor and no weird aftertaste or chalkiness. I also love how clean and all natural it is with minimal ingredients. The club size is massive! Absolutely worth it.”

GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set

This GreenPan Reserve 12-piece Cookware Set is $80 off, just $239.99, available in taupe and black. Greenpan Reserve is an Oprah-endorsed brand, due to the fact the pans are “durable” and gorgeous. “With a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires little to no oil, they encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won’t release unhealthy fumes,” she said in her 2021 Favorite Things list. “The pans themselves are beautiful and non toxic which is the best of both worlds. They’re lighter than my other pans which was important to me but you have to be so mindful when using them to only use on medium heat at maximum and not to scrub them hard. I’ve been just putting them in the dishwasher and it seems to be gentler than when I wash it by hand. Overall very beautiful and functional and healthier alternative, I like them better than caraway, our place and hexclad,” a Costco shopper adds.

Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum

Costco offers numerous exclusive member deals on name-brand vacuum cleaners. One of the best options is the Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum, one of the brand’s most popular cleaning devices, especially for pet owners, is now an additional $70 off, just $279.99.

Authentic Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack

Some foods are so gourmet, they are only available on the Costco website. This Authentic Wagyu Surf & Turf Pack, which comes with 2/17-20 Oz. Cold Water Lobster Tails and 2/14 Oz.Per Steak) Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks, is $269.99 after $70 off. “The food was of excellent quality, and the packaging was secure, keeping everything fresh and intact upon arrival,” a shopper writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Make your own healthy soda with the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $79.99 after $40 off. “I’ve been a fan of sparkling water and the ease of making it with SodaStream for years. I owned the black and the white plastic SodaStream machine but never left them on the counter because they were not attractive. When you have to go to the pantry to retrieve the soda maker, sometimes you forget it’s even there. Since I purchased this version of SodaStream from Costco, not only does it make great soda but looks beautiful on my countertop and I use it every day. Costco’s bundle is very generous, including two full size CO2 tanks and four name brand colas. I’m very happy with this purchase,” a shopper says.

Giordano’s Chicago Frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

If you have ever been to the Windy City, you can appreciate the goodness of Giordano’s Chicago Pizza. I was shocked to find frozen 10″ Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza, one of the most delicious deep-dish pizzas on the planet, in the freezer section. You can order a three-pack with one pepperoni, cheese, and sausage for $20 off or $69.99, about $23 a pizza.

eos Natural USDA Organic Lip Balm

Get nine sticks of eos Natural USDA Organic Lip Balm for $15.99 after $3 off. “I love this product. I use it throughout the day, every day, and it’s the best lip moisturizer I’ve ever used. The product is reasonably priced, and Costco saves me money on the pack of 9 sticks. I can place the sticks in different areas of my house, and carry in my purse, so I’m never without it,” a shopper writes.

Bentgo Kids Back to Lunch Set

It’s back to school season so this sale on Bentgo Kids Back to Lunch Set is timed correctly. Take $10 off and get this lunch box set for $39.99. “This is such a great deal for everything it comes with. My kid loves the fun-shaped ice packs the most. The lunch box itself holds the perfect amount of food and it doesn’t spill. It also made shopping for lunch boxes super easy. Thanks Costco and Bentgo!” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Vitamin C

Costco sells vitamins and supplements for a lot less than other stores. Right now, Kirkland Signature Vitamin C 250 mg., 360 Adult Gummies, are an additional $3 off, just $16.99 a bottle. “I am very satisfied with COSTCO’s vitamin C gummies. They aren’t too sticky so they don’t stick to teeth or pull out filings and they taste good. They provide a great and tasty was to take C throughout the day,” a shopper writes.

Qunol Extra Strength Magnesium

Qunol Extra Strength Magnesium 420 mg, 240 Capsules, is also on sale, $5 off, or $18.99. “Works better than any other variety of magnesium I’ve ever tried. Magnesium glycinate in this dosage works better to relieve leg cramps than any other form I’ve ever taken–and I’ve tried many,” one person says.

Bose Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds

Costco sells a lot of top-of-the-line headphone options for less. This month, Bose Ultra Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds are a true steal, $229.99 after $70 off. “A great alternative to those who cannot use noise canceling earbuds. Fantastic sound and comfort. I tried several other including the Bose earbuds and most did not fit or were uncomfortable. The open ear are easy to put on and adjust and can be worn for a prolonged time without discomfort,” a shopper says.

Instant Pot RIO Gourmet 6QT Multi-Cooker

If you are on the market for a new pressure cooker, get Instant Pot RIO Gourmet 6QT Multi-Cooker for $69.99 after $20 off. One shopper calls it “efficient and easy,” adding: “Absolutely love this. I can have frozen meat turned into dinner in a matter of a couple hours! Super easy clean up and easy to store away. Definitely recommend!”

Merten & Storck 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid, 3.7-Quart Braiser with Lid

If you need some new Dutch Ovens, this two-pack, which includes a Merten & Storck 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven with Lid and 3.7-Quart Braiser with Lid is $30 off, or $119.99. “These pots are the “best of cast iron” one shopper writes. “Purchased last month. We were looking for something with the features of cast iron (even heat, searing capabilities) with less weight. These enameled stock pots fit the bill. We love cooking with them and enjoy the easy clean up even more. No stains, heat retention – all the best feature of enameled cast iron without the weight. Highly recommend,” one person says.

Leesa Legend 12″ Hybrid Mattress Medium Plush

There are lots of great mattress deals at Costco this month, including one on the Leesa Legend 12″ Hybrid Mattress Medium Plush, $200 off, $849.99. “One shopper gave it a 10 out of 10. Exactly as advertised. Been getting great sleep on this mattress. Has enough give but also very supportive. Mattress took shape quickly, easy to setup. Have seen relief in lower back and hip pain vs prior super firm NovaForm mattress,” they write.

Evolution by Strong Spas Stockbridge

Jacuzzis are an investment. Evolution by Strong Spas Stockbridge 95-jet, 6 or 7-person Acrylic Spa is $1,500 off, $7,499.99 right now. One shopper calls it an “awesome spa.” They write: “We have been hot tubing for 10 years and had to replace our worn out spa. We have had the tub for 3 weeks now and really love all the powerful jets and the quiet pumps. The LED lighting is really nice too.”

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, another customer favorite, is $60 off, $239.99. It is the “Swiss Army knife of hairdryers,” one shopper writes. “Recently bought this and am absolutely loving it. It is powerful enough to dry my almost waist length hair 80% dry in 10 mins. I then use the attachments as necessary to finish the drying and styling in 5 minutes. I have managed to go from soaking wet to salon blowout style in 15 minutes. Relatively easy to us and I am no hair styling expert.”

Comvita Certified Raw Manuka Honey

Comvita Certified UMF 18+ (MGO 696+) Raw Manuka Honey (17.6 oz) is a steal right now at $84.99 after $25 off. Known for its unique health properties, Manuka Honey is revered by wellness practitioners, dietitians, and athletes.

Pura d’or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set

Pura d’or Perfect 10 Essential Oil Set, 5.07 fl oz comes with Peppermint, Cedarwood, Rosemary, Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Lemongrass, Sweet Orange, Frankincense, Lavendar, and Lemon essential oils, packaged in a wood box. Right now it is $5 off, $19.99. “Pure organic oil in each bottle, no filler. Location of plants/trees, growing mediums, and method of harvest and extraction affect natural scents, therefore essential oils from different producers vary in scent. These oils all smell potent and true. I expect them to be long-lasting. All caps lock-sealed, twist to break lock-seal and remove cap,” writes a shopper.

Mustela Baby Gentle Cleansing Gel – Baby Hair & Body Wash Tear-Free Formula

This two-pack of Mustela Baby Gentle Cleansing Gel – Baby Hair & Body Wash Tear-Free Formula is $10 off, $24.99. “I bought this for facial care — specifically, to remove any oily residue from the Korean cleansing oil (that I bought from Costco) that I use to remove my makeup. This works great for that. It doesn’t irritate my skin or my eyes. Note that the smell is quite strong — I thought it would be more “baby” like Johnson’s & Johnson’s, but it is kind of a flowery-powdery smell. At first I was put off by it but I now love the scent. This is such a great deal too, b/c the bottles are huge. Very happy with this purchase,” a shopper writes.

Jose’s 100% Colombia Supremo Whole Bean Coffee

Coffee is always a great deal at Costco, and shoppers swear that Jose’s 100% Colombia Supremo Whole Bean Coffee is one of the best. This two-pack of the medium roast beans (3 pounds) is $15 off, $44.99. One coffee drinker calls it the “best of the best,” adding: “Definitely most delicious coffee on Costco lineup. Incredible roasting Buy Jose’s.”

renu Advanced Formula Multi-Purpose Solution, 50 Ounces

I always get contact solution at Costco. renu Advanced Formula Multi-Purpose Solution, 50 Ounces is only $24.99 right now. “The new Advanced Formula is amazing! I’ve tried many different brands of solution over the last 12 years, and wasn’t too impressed with any of them. I decided the re-nu fresh was the best I had tried and have stuck with that brand for a while now. My last trip to Costco I found the re-nu Advanced Formula, and what a difference!! My current pair of contact lenses were getting old, but after just one night of using the new Advanced Formula they feel brand new! Once again they are so soft and I can’t even feel them in my eyes again! They even stay moist all day! Love it,” a shopper says.