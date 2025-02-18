Costco Shoppers Agree This is 'One of the Best Frozen Desserts'

One of the most hyped-up sections of any Costco store is the bakery, housing endless delicious baked goods. From fresh-out-of-the-oven loaves of bread and New York bagels to larger-than-life muffins and indulgent pies and cheesecakes, there are many calories and carbs to be had inside the warehouse. In the past years, Costco launched a baked good in the freezer section of the store, La Vie Gourmand's Portuguese Custard Tarts and it quickly became a hit with shoppers. Just a few weeks, back, they got "back and in a bigger box so there's more to go around!" Here's the scoop.

They Are a Light and Flaky Puff Pastry Filled with Custard

The Portugal-made frozen product, which consists of a "light and flaky puff pastry shell filled with a rich and creamy egg custard," comes in a box with 18 custard tarts, which you can heat in the oven or air fryer.

One Person Says It Is "One of the Best Frozen Desserts"

"After countless posts raving about the Portuguese Custard Tarts, I just had to pick up a box and check them out," the Redditor wrote in their thread. "Holy cow, you weren't kidding. Those things are divine. The pastry shell is so crispy and flaky and the custard is sweet and silky. Maybe one of the best frozen desserts I've ever tried."

You Can Add Cinnamon

Another fan suggested an addition to the pastry. "I'm a big fan of these, though this will have to be my last box of them for awhile(new years resolutions kicking in). Have you tried a little bit of cinnamon on top?" another added. "The cinnamon is a game changer. Jusssst a lil bit does the trick!" someone agreed.

Even Portuguese People Are Raving About Them

"My family [is] all Portuguese and everyone I've served these to [has] given them the seal of approval!" one person wrote. "It's the best frozen dessert I ever bought from Costco," another one added.

They Are Hard to Find

Others noted that these types of desserts are not easy to find. "They are very good. Not as good as the ones I had in Lisbon, but that's fine. I was shocked the first time I saw them in Costco. Never seen these in the USA anywhere before," one person pointed out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

And Selling Out at Costco

If you find them at your store, you should stock up, as they are selling out like hotcakes. "When I read the post before you about this I added it to my list. Went to Costco just now only 3 boxes left. Lucky me," someone revealed.